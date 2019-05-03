× Expand Photo provided Fort Ticonderoga will open for daily visits May 4.Photo

TICONDEROGA | History has a reputation for being static, a one-dimensional chain of events frozen in time. This narrow view is frequently projected onto museums by people who assume they are dry and dusty places.

As Fort Ticonderoga prepares to open for daily admission Saturday, it is more than willing to take on these biases head-on and show itself as a lively place where knowledge is always expanding and, with it, our understanding of history itself.

“People have the perception that nothing changes, that history is done,” said Beth Hill, the fort’s president and CEO. “But history isn’t the past, it’s an active discipline.”

Hill calls Fort Ticonderoga “America’s most historic landscape,” a reflection of the scenery, the consequences of what happened there and history that is not limited to the fort, but has spanned the centuries rife with interesting events and colorful personalities. At the fort, visitors are encouraged to become active participants in discovering the past.

“People want to have fun and build memories and come to a special place,” she said. “But some will want to take a deeper dive.”

‘HISTORICAL LITERACY’

The role of the exhibits and programs have changed a bit since the advent of the internet, where curious visitors can track down raw facts on their own. So it becomes the job of a historic site to get visitors involved in the process of historical discovery.

“(Visitors) are asking, ‘How did you know that?’” Hill said. “So we give them a historical literacy, the skill set to know how to inquire.”

The story of the fort also changes each year because new research is always adding to the understanding of events.

Each season, the fort focuses on a particular year in time — this year it’s 1758 — which, Hill said, brings a particular time to life to the visitors, while also giving the staff a chance to reassess what’s known of that particular time and what impacts it had on the American storyline.

“What happened right here defined America,” Hill said. “And the whole narrative evolves every year.”

HIGHLIGHTS

According to a Fort Ticonderoga press release, 2019 programming highlights include:

The French Are Coming: As the war for North America is raging between the French and British Empires, Fort Carillon (later named Ticonderoga) is hotly contested. Visitors can march with soldiers as they prepare for battle and explore the new exhibition “1758: Decision at Carillon.”

Carillon Boat Cruise: Enjoy sweeping vistas of Vermont’s Green Mountains and New York’s Adirondack Mountains during a 75-minute narrated boat tour. Regional beer and wine are available for purchase on board.

New Interactive Family Program: In July and August, visitors can participate in an active new family program, “Voyage New France: A Family Adventure,” and help soldiers with their daily duties.

Lush Historic Gardens and Friendly Animals: Visitors can enjoy the colors and scents of a unique American country estate and explore Ticonderoga’s story after the Revolution. To the popular King’s Garden has been added a garden designed especially for children. The fort maintains heritage-breed animals, including oxen Mick and Mack and Dominique chickens.

A trip up Mount Defiance provides a birds-eye view of Fort Ticonderoga’s historic landscape. Visitors can hike up the mountain in the footsteps of General Burgoyne’s troops or drive to the top in their cars. They can discover how this summit shaped America’s history during “Mount Defiance: Witness to History,” offered daily at 4 p.m.

“In our continued quest for excellence in the historic destination experience, we are very proud to welcome more than 75,000 visitors each year — building family memories, fostering enjoyment in our site’s beauty, and inspiring visitors to discover the power of the past and its meaning to us today,” Hill said.

Fort Ticonderoga and Mount Defiance are open daily from May 4 through Oct. 31, from 9:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. (last ticket sold at 4:30 p.m.). The 2019 special events, programs and re-enactments are presented throughout the year. General admission tickets and special event tickets are available online and can be found by visiting fortticonderoga.org. Tickets include two-consecutive day admissions. Enhancement experiences such as boat tours and evening programs are an additional charge. Residents of Ticonderoga are admitted for free.