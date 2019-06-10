× Expand ‘Boquet Valley Central School’ chosen School board members at E-L-W selected Boquet Valley Central School as the official name of the newly merged district and hired Josh Meyer to serve as school superintendent. The votes were two among many items reviewed and discussed as the district heads toward official opening date of July 1.

ELIZABETHTOWN | The School Board of merged Westport and Elizabethtown-Lewis Central schools voted unanimously to call its new district Boquet Valley Central School.

The early public comment session was enlivened by a rhythmic plea in prose presented by student Lawrence Lobdell, of Westport, who will graduate from the merged district next year.

“Boquet Valley is the one and only,” he said, suggesting Eastern Adirondack, the second option on the table, was a less distinct, amorphous name.

“The Boquet River is a perfect example of what this merge could be,” Lobdell said, pointing out that it is the waterway that connects the three towns, Elizabethtown, Lewis and Westport.

“BVCS is the dopest acronym, EAC — it’s just so bland,” he opined.

Lobdell had many in the large audience of about 70 residents laughing as he made his point, so much so that several school board members admitted his presentation was convincing.

In a School Identity Transition Advisory Team straw poll vote among students and adults in all three communities, BVCS earned 78 percent favor overall.

Both names were approved for use by State Education Commissioner MaryEllen Elia and legal counsel at state ed.

On formal paperwork and in data reports, however, the name must include town locations to say Boquet Valley Central School “at Elizabethtown-Lewis-Westport,” unless the school board seeks exemption by state legislature from the rule.

Adding her vote for Boquet Valley, School Board member Karin DeMuro told Lawrence “honestly, you did sell me on that one,” and school board member Suzanne Russell suggested the reference to the Boquet River reflects an exact geographic area.

“EAC does sound a little institutional to me,” school board member Heather Reynolds said.

“Lawrence, you did a dope job,” School Board President Phil Mero said of the student’s appeal.

NAVY BLUE AND GOLD

The students selected school colors: navy blue and gold, pulling one color from each merging district.

The school mascot will be the Griffin, a mythical being that is part eagle, part lion. The Griffin has represented merged Elizabethtown-Lewis-Westport school sports programs for the past several years.

The school board then voted 5-2 to hire Joshua Meyer as superintendent of the new district. Meyer was hired last year to fill a combined role as interim superintendent and principal at Westport Central School.

The board did not discuss the hire further after the roll call vote, but Mero said the position will pay $130,000 for the first year and Meyer’s contract will extend three years through June 2022. Two other finalists in the search were ELCS Superintendent Scott Osborne and Brent Suddaby, principal at Stonehedge Elementary School at West Genesee Central School in Camillus.

SCHOOL IDENTITY

Other key items reviewed at the action-focused meeting Monday night looked toward setting nonresident tuition rate at Boquet Valley Central and updates from Curriculum and Technology Transition teams.

The new district is considering whether to have co-valedictorian and co-salutatorian for top honor students for the next three years, allowing the incoming sophomores, juniors and seniors to retain current GPA standings as calculated among their existing classmates.

The first BVCS valedictorian and salutatorian would emerge from the incoming ninth-grade class.

Transition Advisory Team working on school identity also asked the school board to consider designating building locations unaffiliated with the town names, such as Lake View Campus or Sisco Street Campus for Westport, and Mountain View Campus or Court Street Campus for Elizabethtown.

An after-school program run in cooperation with Adirondack Community Action Programs Inc. will be hosted at the Westport school building on Sisco Street.

The Class of 2019, the last to graduate from ELCS, will earn their diplomas Friday, June 28.

The Class of 2019, the last to graduate from WCS, will earn their diplomas Saturday, June 29.

The date of the next BVCS School Board meeting was moved forward two days to Wednesday, June 26, to start at 6:30 p.m. at the Westport campus.

Many Transition Team reports are forthcoming, particularly as relate to curriculum, extra-curricular activities, athletics and language for a merged school policy.