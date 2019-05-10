× Moriah students rehearse for the upcoming play, “Calling the Hawk.”

MORIAH | The Moriah Central School Drama Club has a 20-year history of amusing its audiences on stage, but its rehearsals can be pretty entertaining as well. The students maintain a constant drumbeat of witty banter, good-natured ribbing, giggles and guffaws, leaving it to their drama adviser, Melissa Reilly, to maintain something resembling order, which she does with varying degrees of success.

“I had to yell at them to be quiet last night,” Reilly said. It is unclear whether her kids took her seriously.

You cannot feel sorry for Reilly; she has, after all, created this joyful monster much in her own likeness.

“People don’t laugh enough,” Reilly said, as her students assembled to practice their upcoming production, “Calling the Hawk” by Tim Kelly. The play will be performed for the public May 18 and 19 at 2 p.m. Admission is $6.

This will be the 21st-annual play performed by the drama club, which celebrated its 20th anniversary last spring by writing its own script, focusing on a time machine to conjure past performances and alumni, many of whom still enjoy coming back to get into the act.

“We’re like a big family,” Reilly said. “They text me on Mother’s Day to say hi to their Drama Momma.”

‘I LOVE THE ARTS’

Each year, Reilly surfs the internet looking for comedies (no dry, starchy classics need apply) that will appeal to young audiences. For her, this is no chore.

“I love the arts,” she said. “Students who participate do better academically and go on to great things.”

Her shows always have a message, and are always unstructured enough to allow for some artistic freedom on the part of the actors, a responsibility she trusts them with.

“This is an amazing group of kids,” she said.

Kids and, occasionally, adults. When drama-club parent Becky Rodriguez learned the club was short on actors this year — and in danger of canceling the season — she agreed to take on a role.

“Becky pretty much saved the play,” Reilly said.

But if recruiting students to the drama club is slow to start, it quickly picks up speed when kids learn there is fun to be had — and food. They revel in making scenery of scraps and figuring out workarounds. They found it to be hilarious when — lacking a fan strong enough to blow a girl’s hair in an open-cockpit airplane scene — they hairsprayed her ponytail to a piece of cardboard horizontally to simulate wind.

HIGH-OCTANE PRODUCTION

In the superhero-lampooning “Calling the Hawk,” Hannibal Cooper — son of a fabled crime-fighter known as The Hawk — is a new pupil at the high school named after his dad. But setting up a command center in the ancient boiler room is the brilliant, devilish Vultura, played by Destiny Demar.

“You read over your lines first, and then you start putting your emotions into it,” Destiny said. “Me, I have to be evil.”

“Not really an act,” one of her co-stars chimed in gleefully.

Vultura and her gang of goons intend to test Hannibal to see if he’s a worthy adversary. Vultura sets up a duplicating machine capable of cloning students and faculty. The school principal and students are replaced by look-alikes, requiring The Hawk to defeat Vultura, Electra, Hollowhead and Matt-the-Rat with the lid from a trash can.

It is a happy, high-octane production — and Reilly has just the right kids for the job.