‘Chester Wellness Center’ plans move forward

× Expand Photo by Thom Randall The Chester Municipal Center, formerly the town’s school, is to have a large second-floor room reconfigured to accommodate exercise equipment and its “gymatorium” renovated for court-related sports as the town is moving forward in establishing a wellness center. Plans call for the Chester Wellness Center to host fitness and self-defense classes as well as offer behavioral health counseling services.

CHESTERTOWN | A wellness center with workout facilities and fitness training — as well as counseling and other programs that encourage a healthy lifestyle — is soon to be established in the Chester Municipal Center.

The Town of Chester board passed a resolution March 6 in support of establishing a staffed wellness center at the town’s municipal building. The action was taken several weeks after the town board learned that a grant of about $128,000 from Adirondack Health Institute had been tentatively endorsed to help fund the center and its programming.

Plans call for a ribbon cutting for the Chester Wellness Center to be held May 6.

The center is to be located in a 1,200-square-feet second-floor room that was a library decades ago when the facility was Chestertown’s public school.

It will feature at least a dozen workout machines for strength building and aerobic development, according to Town of Chester Supervisor Craig Leggett.

This former library is where the Chester Library, located across the hall, has for years displayed books collected for its annual book sale.

Alongside physical fitness, both behavioral health counseling and mental health services are to be provided to area residents, based on personal request or referrals from North Warren Central School or the Chester-Horicon Health Center.

“The Chester Wellness Center will really complement the existing services that are now offered in the town hall,” Leggett said, mentioning the meal site, town food pantry and the local library.

SPONSORS SOUGHT FOR CENTER’S ENHANCEMENT

A proposal to renovate the building’s gym/auditorium was initially proposed, but removed from the final grant application. Leggett said the town would be looking for other sources of funding, including corporate and individual donors to help fund rehabilitation of the gym so it could accommodate a full-size court for basketball, volleyball or pickleball, as well as fitness and self-defense classes.

The Glens Falls Family YMCA would be in charge of the wellness center’s programming. They would be providing a full-time employee to assist people with their exercise routines, instructing them on the proper use of fitness machines and tracking their progress.

At the March 6 town meeting, a Horicon resident remarked how 21 people attended volleyball sessions in Schroon Lake, and he said that a local court for the sport would be convenient and likely be as popular.

Presently, the municipal center hosts ongoing classes on yoga, tai chi, martial arts and step classes — offerings that could be extended to more participants and over additional seasons with the wellness center in operation.

Leggett noted that one of the town board’s objectives is to upgrade the heating and cooling systems in the town hall, because the present “gymnatorium” is cold in winter months and hot in summer, constraining such class offerings.

MODEST INCOME NOT A BARRIER FOR MEMBERSHIP

The full-time center director would be paid initially through a portion of the grant.

Eventually, paid memberships to the center would help fund the salary for the position.

Brian Bearor, CEO of the Glens Falls Family YMCA, said this week that the Chester Wellness Center would be charging a lower fee — yet to be determined — for memberships than is charged to use the Glens Falls YMCA facilities, and that anyone with a paid membership to the latter could use the Wellness Center’s facilities at no extra charge. Bearor added that families or individuals with modest income could be members at either a reduced rate or perhaps no charge. He stressed that no one would be declined membership because of an inability to pay for it.

Leggett noted that Bearor told board members March 6 of the positive impact the wellness center would have on the community.

“Summing up the plans, Brian talked about how the wellness center was taking a holistic approach to wellness — mind, body and spirit — and the center’s program would provide support in each one of those areas, approaching wellness in its totality,” Leggett said. “This is such a good example of a public-private relationship to provide for the citizens of our rural communities.”

Leggett added that he and the rest of the town board would be working with the YMCA and other people and organizations to make the Chester Wellness Center a reality.

“Now, we have a seven-month window to get this wellness center up and operating — and make it successful,” Leggett said. “We’re approaching this project with robust optimism.”