‘City at a crossroads,’ says Ward 6 hopeful

PLATTSBURGH | Jeff Moore thinks the City of Plattsburgh is at a crossroads.

It’s sink or swim.

“My platform is very simple,” Moore told The Sun. “And there’s only one way to make it happen: Balance the budget.”

Moore, a Democrat, is running against Peter Regnier, a Republican, in the only contested Plattsburgh Common Council race this election cycle.

The incumbent, Joshua Kretser, is declining to seek re-election after serving since 2014.

Ward 6 is a central sliver of the city that encompasses the downtown core and many of its major avenues, including sections of Margaret, Oak, Court and Brinkerhoff streets.

Moore, 67, lives in and owns two properties in the ward, and empathizes with residents there that contend the lack of upkeep of rental properties has hindered downtown development.

“They would like to see the landlords keep up their properties,” Moore said.

That means holding landlords accountable for code violations, he said, and could mean exploring ways to bolster the city’s local building code and zoning laws.

“We need to fix up what we have.”

For Moore, that doesn’t just mean properties — it means infrastructure. It means paying close attention to the condition of the roads. It means maintaining the services that residents expect.

“Everything falls apart if you don’t balance the budget,” said Moore.

Roads in the North Country last only 20-30 years, he said, and a solid, long-term management plan is key.

“That’s just the way it is,” he said. “You have to have a plan.”

Moore studied economics at SUNY Plattsburgh, and as the mayor of the Village of Champlain, he oversaw five town budgets.

Alongside his wife Sue, he’s closely watched the Common Council’s work for over a year, attending nearly every council meeting.

He has served on both the city Snow Removal Advisory Committee and the Citizen’s Finance Advisory Committee.

And when four departments were abolished last summer in an effort to slash expenses, he was in the crowd.

“The fact of the matter is: The city is broke,” Moore said at the time. “Let’s not be in denial. Let’s deal with it right now.

“It’s now time for the leaders to lead, the followers to follow and the people who aren’t going to do anything to step aside.”

He also has experience with labor relations, he said, noting two labor agreements he negotiated on behalf of the village, his work on the Northeast Central Labor Council, and his experience with negotiations between the Chemical Workers Union Local 95 and Wyeth Laboratories, where he spent nearly two decades as a mechanic.

And he thinks the city’s long-defunct contract with the Plattsburgh Professional Firefighters Local 2421, the union that represents the city’s firefighters, is a “ticking time bomb.”

The union was awarded $740,109 in backpay and retroactive wage increases by an arbitration panel last year.

Because their contract with the city expired in 2007, and hasn’t yet been successfully renegotiated, they force continues to work under the Taylor Law but has entered into arbitration every few years.

Even with the recent award, the firefighters’ compensation is still years behind, the award last year addressing 2012-13.

“We’ve got to get that up to date,” Moore stressed.

Moore is the father of two sons, Dan and Ryan. He has one daughter-in-law, Emily, and one grandson — with another on the way.

Overall, he wants to see the City of Plattsburgh have a sustainable budget that will allow residents like him to breathe easy.

“Most of the people that live here just want it to be nice,” he said.

If the foundation is sound, development will happen organically, he said. It’s up to the Lake City to foster that growth:

“There’s no silver bullet out there. It’s a lot of little things,” he said. “Everyone in the city needs to come together.

“I think the answers are there, we just need to take a look.”

Voters head to the polls Nov. 6.