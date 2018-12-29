‘Crucible’ crew launches crowdfunding campaign

× Expand GoFundMe

PLATTSBURGH | Members of the Adirondack Regional Theatre (ART) will stage the Arthur Miller classic “The Crucible” at the Strand Theatre in Plattsburgh Feb. 8-10, 2019.

ART will present the first locally produced drama on the stage of the renovated Strand Theatre.

Dana Berry is set to direct the play starring a seasoned group of actors.

To help underwrite the production, the group has launched a Go Fund Me account at gofundme.com/mount-the-crucible with a goal to raise $1,000.

Funds will be used for costumes, rights to the show and production elements such as sets and props.

Arthur Miller’s American drama focuses on what can happen when truth is bent to political convenience, said organizers.

No one is safe as a reign of terror rips through 1692 Salem.

Led by Abigail Williams, a group of girls who claim to have seen the devil, hurl out charges of witchcraft, sending those who won’t confess to the noose.

When the accusing finger points to his wife, John Proctor is forced to confront his past and determine his future.

ART will also accept donations mailed to P.O. Box 1859 Plattsburgh, NY 12901 for those who would prefer not to contribute online.