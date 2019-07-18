‘Downtown’ chronicles ADK life

× Expand Photo by Tim Rowland Ginger Henry Kuenzel sits outside the Hague Market where many ideas for her new book germinated.

HAGUE | Ginger Henry Kuenzel has proved that not only can you go home again, you can get a witty book out of it at the same time.

Her new collection of essays called “Downtown” track the happenings in a somewhat fictional Adirondack village that may or may not be based on her hometown of Hague, situated on the shores of northern Lake George.

Although she is from Hague, Kuenzel left multiple times —including a lengthy stint in Germany — always to return. Today, her job as a writer and translator allow her to remain in the North Country and work remotely.

Kuenzel said she and her friend Sally De Larm Rypkema would often sit and chat in one of Hague’s local gathering spots about local stories and their possibilities as grist for Adirondack literature. But in a small town there are no secrets.

“People really would come by and ask if we were writing a book,” Kuenzel said.

The townsfolk had two primary fears: One, that they themselves might be mentioned in the book, and two, that they wouldn’t. The fear of being left out seemed to cause the greatest concern.

“Downtown” is something of an edgier Lake Wobegon, where the natives will helpfully agree to house sit for the snowbirds who have gone south for the winter, keeping as much of an eye on the homeowners’ liquor cabinet as they do on the pipes.

If “Downtown” is indeed based on Hague, it could as easily apply to just about any small Adirondack town. The people fall into recognizable categories — the gossips, the trappers, the Mr. Fix-its, the guys sitting around arguing about the best way to drive in snow. So too is there a warm familiarity to the scenes, be they on the lake, on the post office or even the Adirondack dumps that were mesmerizing to small children in the pre-transfer-station days.

And, of course, small towns are equally notable for what they aren’t.

“We have no bowling alley, no gas station, no library, no stores,” Kuenzel writes. “We who stay in Downtown when all the others leave are thus completely on our own for entertainment. Fortunately, that’s not a problem.”

And part of the entertainment of a small town is telling stories and perhaps, from time to time, embellishing them just a hair. It’s a genre Kuenzel has obvious fun with, and the stories are simultaneously authentic and, perhaps, artfully tweaked.

“Downtown” is available in area bookstores and on Amazon. Kuenzel will be signing books with several other authors July 19 at the Uptown in Hague from 5 to 8 p.m.