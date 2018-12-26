‘Feeling Long Lakey Polar Plunge’ to raise funds for EMTs

× Expand File photo The Feeling Long Lakey Polar Plunge, slated for Dec. 29, will benefit volunteer firefighters and EMTs afflicted with life-threatening illnesses.

LONG LAKE | The sixth annual Feeling Long Lakey Polar Plunge will be held on Saturday, Dec. 29 at 1 p.m. at the Long Lake Town Beach and will benefit Believe NNY Inc.

Funds will support the volunteer firefighters, EMTs, members of ladies auxiliaries and affiliated members in Franklin, Hamilton, Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties who suffer from a life threatening illness with a goal of $2,000 to be raised.

Registration and mandatory blood pressure checks will be held at the Adirondack Hotel from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 29 and plunge at 1 p.m. at the town beach.

Minimum amount raised to participate is $25.

Prizes will be awarded for best costume, best team theme, most money raised by an individual, most money raised by a team and best plunge technique.

Participants are asked to bring towels, robes and warm clothes. There will be access to a warm, public restroom on site. Warm buses will be used as holding areas at the beach before and after the plunge. Limited changing space will be available at the Adirondack Hotel.

An after party and awards ceremony for the Feeling Long Lake Polar Plunge will be held at the Adirondack Hotel, 1245 Main St. in Long Lake starting at 2 p.m.

Pre-registration materials and Believe NNY pledge sheets are available at the Long Lake Town Office Building, 1130 Deerland Rd. weekdays from 8:30 a.m. - 4 p.m. Call 518-624-3077 or visit mylonglake.com/polar-plunge. Checks should be made out to Believe NNY Inc.