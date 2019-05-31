‘Free store’ coming to Lake George landfill

× Lake George town council member Marisa Muratori discusses a shared-services proposal with the Lake George village board members at a recent municipal meeting.

LAKE GEORGE | Residents of the Town of Lake George will have a new aspect to their mundane visits to the town transfer station — treasure hunting.

Lake George Town Board member Marisa Muratori — known for embracing environmental awareness and social responsibility — is establishing a self-serve “free store” at the town transfer station. The concept was endorsed by the Lake George Town Board at their May 13 meeting. Muatori has located a quaint shingle-roof shed — complete with flower boxes and decorative doors — that she’s soon having moved to the transfer station where people can drop off quality items of value that they no longer need, for others to adopt and take home.

Muratori said this “Free Store” will be similar to the Chester Reuse Center, for decades a popular destination in northern Warren County. This indoor facility, operated by the Town of Chester next to its transfer station and recycling center, has for many years hosted all sorts of gently used or new household goods, furniture, toys, small and large home appliances, sporting goods and some tools. Most all the items are sorted and arranged on shelves, and clothing — both for children and adults — is neatly hung on racks.

Photo provided This shed, obtained by the Town of Lake George when they acquired the James Corkland property, is to be spruced up and re-purposed into a “Free Store.” To be situated at the town transfer station, the shed is to host donated quality household goods, home furnishings and small appliances, tools and clothing for others to pick up and take home at no charge.

Muratori said Monday that Lake George’s reuse center will start out on a more modest level, as the shed measures about 10 feet by 10 feet. She estimated that the shed will be spruced up, re-situated at the transfer station and ready for donated items within four to six weeks.

“I love the idea of communities promoting reuse of material goods,” she said, noting that there’s a growing awareness in society of the excess items that people collect — and a new enthusiasm of giving away items for reuse by others.

“A lot of people have things they might have received as a present — and they’ve never even taken them out of their original boxes,” she said. “And many people are too busy to take the time to sell the items on Craigslist.”

She said that rules are to be established about what will be accepted for Lake George’s Free Store and what can’t be dropped off, and it will have to be monitored.

She said that giving things away to others is now trending with the millennial generation.

“If you don’t use something, someone else might enjoy it, and giving it to someone else gives you a good feeling — rather than just chucking it into the garbage.”