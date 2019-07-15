‘Garrow’ comes to Schroon

× Expand Photo provided Lori Bailey during the shooting of “Garrow.”

SCHROON LAKE | The locally produced film “Garrow” is continuing to sell out shows across the Adirondacks, and starting Saturday will begin a six-day run at The Strand in Schroon Lake.

Larry McNamara, who owns The Strand with his wife, Liz, said the original plan was for a single show Saturday night, but it soon became apparent one night would not be enough.

“It’s going to be huge,” McNamara said. “Everywhere I went people were saying ‘I can’t wait to see (Garrow)’ so we decided to add more shows.”

“Garrow” portrays the life of serial killer and rapist Robert Garrow of Mineville, who went on a murderous rampage in the Adirondacks in the early 1970s. Many people still remember Garrow, who eluded police for two harrowing weeks in the summer of 1973.

Writer and director Lori Bailey said she’s been amazed at the response her movie has drawn.

“I expected maybe 30 of my friends and relatives to come see this movie when it was done,” she said. “Instead, it has sold out repeatedly and consistently since December. Thousands of people have seen it, and thousands more await.”

All showtimes at The Strand are at 8 p.m. Admission on July 13 and 14 is $20 and includes a small movie poster and a Q&A after the film with the director, producers, various cast members and crew. ​

Admission for the Monday through Thursday shows will be $9 and $6 for seniors and children. The weekday shows do not include the Q&A. Tickets are sold on a first-come basis.

“My favorite part is the Q&A time after each show. These open conversations have often lasted for several hours,” Bailey said. “I sometimes think the movie is more of a conversation piece than anything else. ​I find it helpful to let folks know at the beginning of the show that this is not a documentary, nor a big budget Hollywood style film. The majority of actors are real people who were somehow involved in the search, capture and ultimate death of Robert Garrow. It just felt right to have real people play those roles, since they lived them.​”

Much of the film was based on actual courtroom documents and the testimony of Garrow himself.

“The film is, at its core, a glimpse into the mind of Robert Garrow,” Bailey said. “His three days on the stand when he admits to his crimes and the re-creation of those crimes as he recalls them.“

Bailey said she will also make an announcement this weekend about her new movie “Camp Champ,” which will be filming in Essex County in September. Information on how people can get involved will be provided.

“Just like the Garrow movie project, it will require all hands on deck,” Bailey said.​