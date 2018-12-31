‘Garrow’ to be screened at Strand Center Theatre

PLATTSBURGH | The film “Garrow” will be screened at the Strand Center Theatre at 25 Brinkerhoff St., Plattsburgh on Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019 at 8 p.m.

This film is a dark and dramatic re-creation of the life and crimes of Robert Francis Garrow and the twisted trail of torture that he executed upon his innocent victims.

Garrow was a serial rapist and murderer whose reign of terror paralyzed the North Country between 1960 and 1978.

Born in Mineville in 1936, Garrow’s childhood was an endless cycle of unimaginable horror. Beatings, sexual abuse, bestiality and bloodshed. As an adult, he would become a sadomasochist, rapist and serial killer.

The exact number of his victims to this day remains uncertain. A knife wielding psychopath that could charm his victims before carving them to death, Garrow was clever and cunning. He was able to manipulate the law, fake his own paralysis, escape from prison and avoid capture for over a decade.

Tickets for this one-night-only show will be $20. The Strand Center for the Arts’ member discount applies. Prices for all tickets increase $5 on the day of the show. All ticket sales, including service fees are final and non-refundable.

For tickets and more information on this and upcoming events at the Strand Center for the Arts, call 518-563-1604 ext. 105 or visit strandcenter.org.