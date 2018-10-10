‘Gift Baskets Galore’ set for Saturday Oct. 13

× Angela Davis of Warrensburg collects money during a coin drop held to benefit a prior year’s edition of Operation Santa Claus, which provides clothing and food for needy area families during the holidays. The charity is holding its annual ‘Gift Baskets Galore’ fundraiser Saturday Oct. 13 in the Warrensburg High School Cafetorium, and the community is invited to participate. Photo by Thom Randall

WARRENSBURG | Several hundred area citizens are predicted to gather Saturday, Oct. 16 to bid on 160 gift baskets to assist a worthy cause that brings cheer to dozens of local families during the holiday season.

Set at the Warrensburg High School Cafetorium is the 17th annual “Gift Baskets Galore” silent auction. The event raises money for the local Operation Santa Claus, an effort that’s been helping people for 33 years.

The charity is spearheaded in the Warrensburg area by former local school teacher Florence LaPoint, who ran a dance studio in town for generations.

LaPoint said Friday that this year’s auction features the most gift baskets in the history of the charity.

“We all really appreciate the generosity of all the businesses and individuals who have donated,” she said, adding that credit should also go to the dozens of volunteers who help her each year.

Doors at the Gift Baskets Galore event open at 12:30 p.m. for viewing and bidding on the 160 baskets, filled with items and services donated by area merchants. The drawing of the winners will take place from 2 to 4 p.m.

Single admission is $10 which provides 25 chances in the drawings — with additional tickets available for $5.

Children age 5 and over must purchase an admission ticket. Tickets may be purchased in advance from Willows Bistro on Main St. in Warrensburg, or at Starla’s Shoppe, formerly Sutton’s café, on state Route 9 in Queensbury. Advance ticket purchase is recommended; however tickets will be available at the door.

Warrensburg’s Operation Santa Claus provides clothes and food for families in the Warrensburg School District who are facing urgent needs. LaPoint has also silently made a variety of other donations annually to families through other charities.

For more information on this fundraiser or Operation Santa Claus, call LaPoint at 623-3531.