‘Gift Baskets Galore 2019’ this weekend — in new location

× Expand Photo by Thom Randall Angela Davis of Warrensburg collects money during a coin drop held to benefit a prior year’s edition of Operation Santa Claus, which provides clothing and food for needy area families during the holidays. The charity is holding its annual ‘Gift Baskets Galore’ fundraiser Saturday Oct. 19 in the Warrensburg Elementary School gym, and the community is invited to participate.

WARRENSBURG | Each year, hundreds of area citizens gather to bid on gift baskets as a way to contribute to a time-honored charity that brightens the holiday season for dozens of local families.

This year, Florence LaPoint’s 18th-annual “Gift Baskets Galore” silent-auction fundraiser was held Saturday, Oct. 19, in a new venue — the Warrensburg Elementary School gym — because the local high school “Cafetorium” is under extensive renovation.

The gift baskets, more than 140 this year, are filled with items and services donated by area merchants.

Viewing of the baskets and placing bids on them starts at 12:30 p.m. and concludes at 2 p.m. when the drawings for the winners begin.

Single admission was $10, which provides 25 chances in the drawings. Additional tickets were available for $5. Children age 5 and older are required to purchase an admission ticket. Tickets may be purchased in advance from Willows Bistro on Main Street in Warrensburg, or at Starla’s Shoppe, formerly Sutton’s café, on state Route 9 in Queensbury. Advance ticket purchase is recommended; however, tickets will be available at the door.

The event raises money for the local Operation Santa Claus, an effort that’s been helping people for 34 years.

The charity is spearheaded in the Warrensburg area by former local school teacher Florence LaPoint, who for generations ran a dance studio in town.

“We deeply appreciate the generosity of all the businesses and individuals who have donated,” she said, praised the dozens of volunteers who help her each as she year.

Warrensburg’s Operation Santa Claus provides clothes and food for families in the Warrensburg School District who are facing urgent needs. For more information about this event or Operation Santa Claus, call LaPoint at 623-3531.