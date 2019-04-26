‘Kids Carnival’ slated this weekend

PLATTSBURGH | A carnival for kids is planned for this Saturday at the Plattsburgh Rec Center.

The eighth-annual event, hosted by Behavioral Health Services North (BHSN) and Fidelis Care, will bring together a confluence of local health-care and service agencies among a field of indoor games and face painting, balloon animals, bounce houses and more.

This year’s “Kids Carnival” will run noon to 3 p.m.

It’s free to attend, according to BHSN Marketing Manager Andrew Foster, and a way to kick off spring by getting out and learning more about local resources available for children.

For the first time, Plattsburgh Robotics will be on-site, he said.

Gift cards to family-friendly attractions like Ausable Chasm and Kidstructive Fun will be raffled off at the end of the day. Some booths will have giveaways.

There will also be a dance-off and a DJ on site.

Representatives from a variety of BHSN programs will be manning booths, along with representatives from the Adirondack Health Institute, Franklin and Clinton County Department of Social Services, Northeast Parent and Child Society, JCEO and CVPH.

“We just hope (attendees) are about to meet some agencies that they may not have known were available,” Foster said. “And we hope they see that local health-care agencies are working together to provide the best services for our children.”

For more information about the event, find “BHSN - Behavioral Health Services North” on Facebook.