‘Krazy’ sled race in Chester next weekend

× Expand Courtesy photo KrazyDerby2017Truck Two area youths pilot a truck-on-skis they crafted toward the finish line in the 2017 edition of Chestertown’s Krazy Downhill Derby. Featuring fanciful and creative sleds, the annual race is to be held this year from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22.

CHESTER | For generations, a wacky sled race has prompted fun, good humor and camaraderie among local residents — while entertaining area visitors.

This year’s edition of the Krazy Downhill Derby is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 22, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Dynamite Hill Recreation Area on Route 8, in Chestertown.

For 56 years, area adults and children have crafted zany sleds, primitive to expertly crafted, to ride down the Dynamite Hill ski slope. Whether it was a mock pirate ship, purple dragon, helicopter, or race car, considerable creativity has routinely been employed in construction.

Again this year, a division for children riding sleds of cardboard construction is featured. This week, area youth gathered at the YMCA Adirondack Center near Brant Lake to build their own sleds for the race.

A $5 entry fee is charged for all sleds, and up to four riders are allowed. Helmets are required for all riders.

The constructed sleds must be equipped with steering and brakes although they are non-motorized. Individuals, businesses and civic groups are welcome to enter.

The derby, sponsored by the North Warren Chamber of Commerce, begins with free hot chocolate and coffee provided by the SonRise Lutheran Church.

The children’s cardboard sled race is to be held at 11:30 a.m. and the constructed sleds are to be ready to roll at 11:45 a.m., when race judges start inspecting the entries and spectators gawk at the creations.

At noon, the main race begins. All sled riders are to receive a Krazy Downhill Derby collectible winter hat. An awards ceremony follows the race.

All day, ice skating and sledding is to be hosted at Dynamite Hill. During the four-hour tenure of the Derby, it is to feature several free attractions including a “Make Your Own Sundae and S’mores bar”, face painting and photo opportunities. A deejay will be playing tunes, and raffles that support local scholarships will be held. Hot dogs, chili, brownies and cookies will be available for purchase.

For more information or a sled registration form, contact the Chamber at 518-494-2722, visit the Chamber’s Facebook page or email: info@northwarren.com.

Chamber marketing manager Julia Pucciarelli expressed thanks this week to all the volunteers and sponsors involved in conducting the event.

“This year’s derby is going to be a lot of fun,” she said. “It’s an awesome day to get out and enjoy the snow!” ■