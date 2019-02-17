‘Krazy Downhill Derby’ in Chestertown next Saturday

× Expand Photo by Brandon Himoff Craig Leggett attempts to steer the “Rotary Rocket” down Dynamite Hill while John MacMillen applies the brakes during the 2014 edition of the Krazy Downhill Derby sled race, which for decades has featured kooky homemade creations and a lot of good humor. Both are longtime members of the Chestertown Rotary Club. The popular sled race and community celebration is to be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday Feb. 23 with a wide variety of activities for all ages.

CHESTERTOWN | One day each winter, the creativity and humor of area residents is showcased as bizarre contraptions glide down Chestertown’s Dynamite Hill ski slope and spectators cheer.

Whether it’s a viking ship, cardboard military tank, mermaid, a fire-breathing winged dragon or a steampunk-style missile, northern Warren County residents have for 43 years spent months devising and building weird vehicles to slide down the snowy slope.

All that brainpower and brawn culminate in the Krazy Downhill Derby sled race, and its 2019 edition is set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday Feb. 23.

The beloved community event features not only the friendly, kooky sled race — but also ice hockey scrimmages, a broomball tournament, skiing, ice skating and socializing.

Intended to shake off folks’ cabin fever, the event also includes competitions in kickball, dodgeball, tug-of-war and limbo.

While it was initially intended to be a children’s race with cardboard craft, adults have elbowed into the event over the past three decades.

Youth are still welcome to slide down the hill on a sheet of cardboard — or whatever they choose to ride in the race. Rules are listed on the Krazy Downhill Derby’s Facebook page.

Registration for all sleds is at 10:30 a.m., and the race is to begin at 11 a.m.

Food and hot chocolate will be available at the popular Dynamite Hill Recreation Area, where a lodge provides an escape from frigid weather. An outdoor fire pit will also offer warmth as well as a venue for making s’mores. The event also feature a deejay, face painting, plus a raffle and a 50/50 drawing.

Those attending are encouraged to bring their returnable containers, as the Chestertown Rotary Club will be conducting a bottle and can drive as a charity fundraiser.

The event’s primary sponsor is the North Warren Chamber of Commerce.