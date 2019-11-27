‘Lite Up the Village’ fest set

× Expand Photo provided Lite Up the Village 2016 Parents take photographs of their children moments after the dazzling holiday lights are illuminated during a recent year’s ‘Lest Up the Village’ fest. Set for 4 p.m. Saturday Nov. 30, the celebration features holiday music, pony rides, fireworks, a parade of lighted firetrucks, visits with Santa, and a new feature: an Ugly Sweater contest.

LAKE GEORGE | The Village of Lake’s George’s popular “Lite Up the Village” event, scheduled for the afternoon of Saturday Nov. 30, has for 21 prior years heralded the arrival of Christmas, attracting up to 3,000 people — sparking their holiday spirit.

The traditional event features a sudden illumination of 10,000-plus holiday lights, plus live music, pony rides, a parade of decorated, fireworks, refreshments, and visits with Santa.

But this year’s Lite Up the Village features a touch of humor — an Ugly Sweater competition — with the winner taking home a $250 cash prize. One of those sweaters which prompts groans from family members is likely to win top prize and earn its place in the closet where it likely spends 51 weeks per year.

The Day’s festivities start off at 4 p.m. with pony rides, refreshments and holiday music — with audience participation — by Bobbie Dick and Susie Q onstage in Shepard Park Amphitheater, where the sweater contest starts at 4:45 p.m.

Illumination of the village’s extensive, dazzling holiday lighting occurs at 6 p.m. accompanied by a short fireworks show, followed by a parade of firetrucks bedecked with lights. The procession heads southward on Canada St., bringing Santa Claus to the park.

After Santa’s appearance, he will be greeting children at the Lake George firehouse, as the Lake George Community Band performs holiday music.

Fire companies, rescue squads and community organizations participating in the parade compete for prizes, which are awarded at the Lake George American Legion post after the festivities in the park. Last year, the Bay Ridge Volunteer firefighters won the top prize.

Also, a number of merchants in Lake George Village will be holding sales and open houses for the occasion. ■