‘Operation Santa’: Johnsburg’s fundraising event

× Expand Photo provided JCS Operation Santa Every member of the Johnsburg Central School’s “Operation Santa” crew have a good reason to smile this year. Their hard work paid off by benefiting local children and their families.

JOHNSBURG | The Johnsburg Central School’s “Operation Santa” has been — and continues to be — a successful fundraising program. Now in its 38th year, the program clearly has staying power in the local community.

This year, the effort brought in $84,125 for the town of Johnsburg; that’s money that will purchase clothing for local children and provide holiday food baskets for their families. “

“Operation Santa” also raised $6,100, which will help 16 local families and 38 children.

The holiday program’s success is the result of the collaborative efforts of community members which include parents, students and staff of JSC, and local businesses and organizations. All participants coordinated their talents, expertise and goodwill for a bake sale, raffle and cash donations.

The following businesses and organizations are noted for their support, with generous donations of $100 or more: North Country Hardship Fund, Adirondack Missions, JCSTA, North Creek Fire Co., Basil & Wicks, Braley & Noxon, JCS PTO, Shawn Warrington Construction, M & R Farms, Adirondack Portable Crushing, Pierson Logging, Volt Landscaping, North Creek Rotary, Alpine Lodge, the Fredette Foundation and the Harvey Family. ■