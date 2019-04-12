‘People’s Pixel Project’ to screen ‘mixed bag’

HUDSON FALLS | Over the last decade, the Lake George Arts Project has annually presented a juried presentation of short videos and films known as the “People’s Pixel Project.”

The program has connected videographers and filmmakers — semi-professionals, amateurs and students — with an audience that enjoys imaginative two-dimensional art in motion.

This year, the People’s Pixel Project celebrates its 10th anniversary. The 2019 program — featuring 22 films and videos — is to be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 14, in the Strand Theatre, Hudson Falls. Tickets are $10 and will be available at the door.

Arts Project Gallery Director Laura Von Rosk, coordinator of the program, said each film or video to be presented offers a distinctive vision.

“The program features narrative works, animation and documentary-style films,” she said. “Some are beautiful, several are poetic, some are really ‘out there’ and others are wacky teenage videos which can be refreshing and fun — It’s a real mixed bag.”

Von Rosk noted that the program has a fast pace, as some films last less than two minutes, and most all are under five minutes long. Several of the videos are classics from previous years.

Area filmmakers and videographers submitting work include: poet Marilyn McCabe of Saratoga Springs; employees of the SUNY Adirondack marketing department including Doug Gruse, Bill Dzialo and Jason Pelletier; Mark Spitzer of Queensbury; Jacob Anderson of Glens Falls, and a four-minute film by photographer William Jaeger, a former Times Union arts reviewer.

“Mare Nubium,” an experimental work by Saratoga Springs poet Mary Kathryn Jablonski and visual artist Laura Frare of Porters Corners, features Jablonski reading one of her poems over depictions of Frare’s artwork.

Two of the submissions are from Plattsburgh-area residents. Most all of the remaining entries are from residents of the capital region.

“The People’s Pixel Project has been a great way for people to get their work out in front of the public,” she said. “It’s a great community event.”

The event features the “People’s Choice Audience Award” — the film or video so honored will be screened at the 2019 Adirondack Film Festival.

For more information, call the Lake George Arts Project at 518-668-2616.