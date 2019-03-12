Tobacco law passes Assembly

× Expand File photo The state Assembly has passed a bill that would raise the age to purchase tobacco products and e-cigarettes from 18 to 21.

ALBANY | The state Assembly last Wednesday approved a bill that would raise the legal age to purchase tobacco products and e-cigarettes from 18 to 21.

The legislation, which has already received full-throated support from Gov. Andrew Cuomo, now heads to the Senate.

“Smoking cigarettes and e-cigarettes is a dangerous and addictive habit that too often begins in high school or earlier,” Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie (D-Bronx) said in a statement. “By raising the purchasing age to 21, we can remove tobacco and other addictive products from our schools and improve health outcomes by stopping smoking before it starts.”

The Assembly approved the bill 105-23, the Democrat & Chronicle reported Wednesday.

Cuomo is in favor of change, and has urged the Senate to follow the Assembly’s lead.

“The lifelong health effects and human misery caused by tobacco use cannot be understated and New York needs to do everything in its power to keep tobacco products out of the hands of our young people,” Cuomo said in a statement.

“I urge the Senate to follow suit and help make this a stronger and healthier New York for all.”

NORTH COUNTRY REPS SUPPORT

North Country assemblymen Dan Stec (R-Queensbury) and Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay) each voted in favor of raising the age.

“From the public health standpoint, with our kids ... it’s the right thing to do to raise the age to 21,” Stec told The Sun. “From a policy standpoint, this is far more fair and effective for this change to be done at the state level.”

The Essex County Board of Supervisors voted to raise the age to purchase tobacco products countywide from 18 to 21 last year, joining at least 23 other counties and cities statewide.

Stec said that as a result of a piecemeal adoption of the law across different counties and municipalities, some local businesses feel they’re put at a disadvantage.

Depending on where a business is located, it could be barred from selling the products to those ages 18 to 20, while another business across boundary lines is able to reach that market.

“Now this takes that disadvantage away, and it re-levels the playing field,” he said.

Jones said that he’s heard from advocates, including some adults who smoke, that raising the age is imperative.

“Everyone knows how harmful smoking is to our health. Statistically we know that by raising the age in other states, overall tobacco use decreased,” Jones said in a statement.

“This measure which passed with overwhelming bipartisan support will help to decrease high health care costs associated with treating smoking related diseases, but more importantly it will also save lives.”

ADVOCATES PRAISE DECISION

Anti-tobacco groups and public health organizations statewide, including the Adirondack Health Institute, the American Cancer Society Action Network, Tobacco Free Clinton-Franklin-Essex and Reality Check, have long advocated for lawmakers to pass the so-called “Tobacco 21” law.

“We are excited New York is taking steps to stop tobacco companies from preying on kids,” American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network Senior Director of Government Relations Julie Hart said. “The bottom line is Tobacco 21 could protect kids from a deadly addiction. Hopefully the Senate will quickly follow suit and this will become law in New York.”

Health advocates believe raising the age will discourage tobacco companies from targeting young people during the 18- to 21-year-old window when many move from experimenting with tobacco to regular smoking.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), nearly nine out of 10 cigarette smokers first try smoking by age 18. Nearly one of every 20 middle school students, and one of every five high school students, reported that they’d used e-cigarettes within the past 30 days, according to a CDC report released last year.

Advocates have gradually worked to garner support for raising the purchasing age at local school districts and municipalities around the region.

“Policies that restrict and reduce the impact of tobacco and vaping at the local and state level help in protecting kids from nicotine addiction,” Tobacco Free Program Director Dana Bushey Isabella said. “The Clean Indoor Air law changed the norms for a whole generation and many to come regarding their exposure to secondhand smoke in public indoor spaces. All these policies help to de-normalize tobacco use and create healthier places to live, work and play.”

Advocates’ outreach was part of a strategy to gain momentum for counties to pass local laws raising the age, paving the way for a statewide law.