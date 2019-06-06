‘Realignment’ of LG schools’ administration to go forward

× Expand By Thom Randall Lake George Superintendent of Schools Lynne Rutnik describes an aspect of the pending realignment of the school’s administration to 45 or so people attending a public meeting May 7. The plan redistributes duties to existing teachers in the school as well as assigning new responsibilities to teachers who now have part-time administrative roles.

LAKE GEORGE | A realignment of Lake George Central Schools’ administration developed primarily by Superintendent of Schools Lynne Rutnik — a transformation that she says will better address the needs of students and boost curriculum coordination — is to be accomplished by this fall.

The major changes call for the reassignment of administrative duties to existing school district personnel as well as establishing a new dean of students position.

This realignment also calls for establishing a wellness room: a comfortable, inviting and safe place where students could go before, during and after school and de-stress, enjoy a peaceful atmosphere and re-focus, according to Rutnik.

On May 7, Rutnik presented a group of about 45 interested citizens, school alumni and teachers with a 25-page “Draft Transition Plan” document at a meeting dubbed as a “Community Conversation.” The plan described how administrative duties would be refined and redistributed among about a dozen existing school employees.

The transition, she said, embodies an effort to meet new state mandates, focus more intently on boosting student success, and create an even closer relationship with students than the school district is renowned for. The changes are also envisioned to provide greater outreach to students to nurture their social and emotional well-being.

BEFORE FALL SEMESTER

Although the realignment was presented May 7 as a proposal, Rutnik said recently that the Lake George School Board approved establishing the dean of students post — and that the rest of the changes fell within the jurisdiction of her position. The plan is to be implemented before the fall semester starts, she said.

Since enrollment in the school has been declining over the past few decades and is expected to drop further — and greater administrative efficiency is thus a financial necessity — the school needs to accomplish more with reduced resources, Rutnik said.

Many of the new or redefined administrative functions are special assignments to existing teachers whose qualifications and abilities fit the tasks. Such “Teachers On Special Assignments” (TOSAs) are to receive a 10 percent extra stipend for the new responsibilities.

The new high school dean of students most likely be an existing Lake George staff member who would commit 40 percent of their time to student discipline, and the remaining 60 percent to teaching duties.

New, additional responsibilities would be assigned to the existing K-12 coordinator of special programs, the K-12 coordinator of school support services. The existing director of instructional technology, Megan Coker, would acquire a new title — director of instructional innovation and engagement — along with new duties, including developing STEAM-related partnerships and programs, and working on teacher evaluations.

One person would be hired or reassigned to a new counselor position — replacing a retiring staff member — splitting their time between the elementary school and high school, with an intensified focus on meeting the needs of students in grades five through eight. Rutnik said that students in this age range need nurturing support to assist them through these transitional years.

DOCUMENTATION

Rutnik’s slideshow and document included complex flow charts defining lines of authority, and new responsibilities for a dozen or so positions.

But about half of the pages documented how the plan she presented had been researched, shared with staff members, analyzed by the school board and refined with resulting feedback through five draft versions.

Such documentation was likely an outgrowth of the controversy that erupted a year ago stemming from an initial administrative realignment that included the elimination of the post of assistant high school principal held by Cody Conley. This prompted local citizens to launch a lawsuit against the school claiming that the decision-making process was illegal, and that the board had violated the state’s Open Meetings Law by conducting discussions on changing the administrative structure behind closed doors. The lawsuit also cited that the public’s input was improperly ignored.

The controversy prompted 150 people to confront the school board in a public meeting that was unprecedented in the school’s recent history. Months later, two citizens who were outspoken critics of the propriety of the realignment process were elected to the board, replacing two of the school board members who were named in the lawsuit.

Several people at the May 7 meeting said they were impressed with the documentation Rutnik presented, and the amount of work invested in its preparation.

Glen Bruening, a 1980 graduate of Lake George High School who had criticized the process a year ago, also noted the effort involved in the Rutnik’s presentation — but he said he had reservations about whether the process in which it was developed had incorporated appropriate transparency.

“At some point in time, all of the various stakeholders should get together and discuss their views and concerns so we can all hear each other,” he said. “What we have right now is everybody is feeding their views to one person, and all of their input is being characterized and shared by one person — that’s not a real collaborative process.”

He said he wanted to hear from the school’s teachers about whether this new realignment was achievable and appropriate.

“I want to hear about what the teachers have to say about this plan,” he said. “We’re only hearing from one person’s perspective.”

The realignment, however, is headed for implementation, according to Rutnik.