‘Rome Undammed’ images in Au Sable

Photo by Laura Achouatte Visitors of the new gallery showing, "Rome Undammed," by Stephen Longmire, an Upper Jay resident, take in the history recorded of a long-standing relic that was deconstructed in 2018. Photo by Laura Achouatte Stephen Longmire poses aside one of his photographs at the Tahawus Center on July 25.

AU SABLE FORKS | Wine and cheese provided a fine way to enjoy photographs of the deconstruction of the Rome Dam as part of a presentation at the Tahawus Center in Au Sable Forks July 25.

Stephen Longmire — photographer, historian, writer and Yale Lecturer — presented his project “Rome Undammed” at an open gallery event for the public. Longmire has made his home for the past 10 years in Upper Jay. He was commissioned to document the removal of the dam, which was completed in 2018. He began his documentation through photographs in 2016. The commission made it possible for Longmire to document the last years of the dam, and the gallery was partly sponsored by grants through the Essex County Arts Council and the Ausable River Association.

“I wanted to make this available to the community,” Longmire said. “There was a lot of angst in the town when the state deemed the dam unsafe, and a lot of people wanted it left alone. It was a great reminder and last relic of a past when Au Sable was booming. Now, there is not much left and this dam served that purpose.”

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) required that the dam be repaired or destructed as it was considered a high risk threat, especially after the impact of Tropical Storm Irene. The Town of Jay owned the dam and decided that it was better to remove it, which would also allow the river to flow naturally again.

REMINDER OF INDUSTRIAL PAST

The dam was a reminder of Au Sable’s industrial past related to the logging and iron industries and the creation of the paper mill in the town, just before the turn of the 20th century. It was a legacy that many locals still think of in a nostalgic fashion. J&J Rogers owned much of the land in the heart of the Adirondacks and put Au Sable Forks on the map with the company’s success. It was a large employer of the region, and many of the local residents can think back to when their grandfathers or fathers were employed by a boss company, owned by two brothers, James and John Rogers.

When the company closed in 1971, the dam stood through time. Portions of the Rogers’ land was sold to the state and became the Adirondack Park.

Around 17 photographs by Longmire — of different portions and views of the dam — stood on display at Rebecca Kelly and Craig Brashear’s Tahawus Center. Other works featured included: Elsa Voelcker’s works from previous years of the abandoned mill; a 1936 blueprint of the reconstruction of the dam; and a yellowed and aged November 1894 edition of the Essex County Republican newspaper that highlighted the new mill in an article (courtesy of the Adirondack History Museum). Voelcker is a descendant of the brothers Rogers through her grandfather, Henry G. Rogers. She teaches photography in New Hampshire.

NEVER TAKEN AGAIN

As for the future of the photograph series, there are hopes and plans in the works to possibly feature Longmire’s work at other venues but nothing is set in stone as of yet.

“Museums are important but I am not sure if it will go that route,” Longmire said. “But it is safe to say there is something about a photo that can never be taken again. It is really an important documentation of something that will never be again.”

Longmire’s work will be on display through the rest of the summer until Sept. 1 at the Tahawus Center. Local history, along with photographs, can be viewed at the Ausable River Association’s website: ausableriver.org/blog/undamming-rome.