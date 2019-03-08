‘Sham-Rock the Block’ to enliven Lake George next weekend

× Expand Photo by Tim Weatherwax During a recent year’s “Sham-Rock the Block” St. Patrick’s Day fest in Lake George, a crowd watches a contestant compete in a keg tossing contest. This year’s edition of the Irish-themed block party is to be held Saturday, March 16, and Sunday, March 17 — and it will feature the ever-popular keg toss event.

LAKE GEORGE | A festive party celebrating Irish heritage — annually embraced by people all over the Capital Region and beyond — is to be held next weekend in Lake George.

Featuring a plenty of entertainment and an array of Irish food and games for adults and children, “Sham-Rock the Block” is set for Saturday, March 16, and Sunday, March 17, in and around Duffy’s Tavern.

This year’s edition of the Irish celebration features a St. Patrick’s Day parade, as well as Gaelic music, Irish food and a beer garden with fire pits outside Duffy’s on Lower Amherst Street. The street will be blocked off to accommodate the anticipated crowd.

Irish food to be available includes corned beef and cabbage dinners, Reuben sandwiches, and more.

Music is continuous on both days, likely to be inside Duffy’s Tavern, extending well into the evening hours.

Children’s activities include pony rides from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday. On Sunday, youth will be searching for gold coins hidden by local leprechauns around Shepard’s Park, and this scavenger hunt concludes 2 p.m.

Stewart’s Shops has donated coupons that will be handed out to children and can be redeemed for free ice cream.

The event headlines the ever-popular keg-toss contest, to be held Saturday at about 2 p.m..

Saturday’s entertainment features five bands. The music begins with Forthlin Road at 1 p.m. followed by several other groups.

The Wild Irish Acres Step Dancers are likely to draw a crowd at 5:30 p.m. Saturday night’s music features a cover band onstage at Duffy’s from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. playing songs of U2, the Rolling Stones and the Beatles.

A pub crawl takes participants to destinations through the village from 4 p.m. into the evening hours.

On Sunday, the festival resumes with a parade down Canada Street at noon. The procession is to include several dozen units including several Irish marching bands, including the New York State Corrections Emerald Society Pipe Band.

The musical entertainment on Sunday starts off with the band Triskele performing from 1 to 3 p.m., followed by The Stout Boys performing from 3 to 6 p.m..

Three hundred to 400 people or more annually attend the celebration that for nine years has heralded the approach of spring — and provides convivial socializing.

For details, call Linda Duffy at 361-2559 or Duffy’s Tavern at 668-5323.

Duffy said Tuesday that Sham-Rock the Block not only is a great party, but the event also has family-friendly aspects.

“Sham-Rock the Block annually has a great atmosphere — everybody’s in a great mood, and they not only want to be Irish, but they also want to experience the luck of the Irish.”