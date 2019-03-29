‘Spring Fling’ scarf sale to help homeless

× Expand Photo by Frankie Cavone Tina Cacckello, proprietor of Tina’s Hair Affair in Lake George, arranges new designer scarves and fashion accessories to be on sale in her adjacent consignment shop from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 30, as a fundraiser for the homeless as well as for Lake George Women for Women In Need.

LAKE GEORGE | The proprietor of a Lake George fashion boutique and salon is holding a fundraiser this weekend to raise money to aid the homeless as well as to assist a local charity.

Tina Cacckello of Tina’s Hair Affair Salon will be selling about 100 new designer scarves between noon and 5 p.m. Saturday, March 30, to raise money for two charitable organizations — Shelters of Saratoga, and Lake George Women for Women in Need.

The latter charitable organization is calling the event their “2019 Spring Fling — Shop for a Cause.”

The event, to be held at “Reboutique” consignment shop at 2199 Canada St. adjacent to Tina’s salon, includes refreshments and raffles. The shop features stylish clothing and accessories at discount prices.

The new scarves were sent to Cacckello by her cousin Anthony Cavaleri, who founded and operated Hugs USA, a charity in New York City that for nine years has provided hats, scarves, gloves, umbrellas, underwear and socks to homeless individuals in the state.

These new scarves on sale Saturday at Reboutique were designed and marketed by Lauren Conrad, Collection 18, Olivia & Grant and other fashion houses. The sale of some other fashion accessories will also generate money for the two charities.

Socks and underwear, Cacckello said, are items that the homeless in Saratoga Springs have the greatest need for. Cavaleri said Sunday that premium Bombas socks are being donated.

FREE COATS

Cacckello has been helping the homeless in Saratoga this winter — last month she donated coats to a new venture co-sponsored by Fingerpaint, a health-care marketing firm, and Shelters of Saratoga. The initiative was to place a rack of free coats on the sidewalk on Broadway in front of Fingerpaint’s headquarters — people in need can just walk up and take one.

Cacckello said her donation of several dozen coats on the first day of the initiative was prompted by the death of Nancy Pitts, a homeless woman who in 2013 slept outside in frigid winter weather in Saratoga Springs and froze to death. Cacckello said she had known and helped out Pitts, and that her donation of coats was prompted by her concern over the woman’s fate.

“I saw Nancy Pitts often walking around Saratoga Springs, and it’s sad when I think about her,” Cacckello said. “That’s why I feel so passionate about providing clothing for those who are homeless.”

Lake George Women for Women in Need is an incorporated charity that assists area women and families who are in need of food, clothing, medical services, heating fuel and shelter.