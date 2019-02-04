‘Steel Magnolias’ performance upcoming

KEESEVILLE | A production of “Steel Magnolias” has been organized by members of the Artistry Community Theatre as their first show of 2019.

Performances will be held at the Clinton Community College Stafford Auditorium Feb. 7-9 at 7 p.m. each day and Feb. 10 at 5 p.m.

Tickets are $15 and will go on sale early January.

Saundra Stortz is set to direct and will be assisted by Eileen Wrisley. Michael Rafferty will act as stage manager with lighting by Camryn Lincoln and sound by Ed Mason. The cast will include Gabrielle Dion as Shelby, Tonie Cross as Annelle, LeeAnn Thomas as M’Lynn, Gigi Mason as Truvy, Linda Murphy as Clairee and Kate Gardner as Ouiser.

The play is set in Truvy’s beauty salon in Chinquapin, Louisiana. Organizers say the dialogue is filled with hilarious repartee and not a few acerbic, but humorously revealing, verbal collisions. The play takes a turn in act two when Shelby, who is a diabetic, risks pregnancy and forfeits her life.

“Steel Magnolias is a director’s delight,” said Stortz. “Each of the six characters has a distinct personality. Their friendships create a close-knit family unit within Truvy’s salon and we see loving and squabbling like any close family would have.

In keeping with a mission of Artistry Community Theatre to support other not-for-profit organizations, money collected through a fundraiser at the performances will be donated to the American Diabetes Association.

For more information, visit artistrytheatre.org.