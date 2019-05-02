‘Strides for James’ returns next weekend

× Expand Photo provided The seventh-annual “Stride for James” returns May 11 at the William H. Miner Agricultural Research Institute in Chazy. Pictured are runners at the start of last year’s event.

CHAZY | A beloved Chazy resident who died at the age of 26 is being honored with a charity run in his memory.

The seventh-annual “Strides for James” 5K/10K fun run in honor of James Dean Wilson is slated to return May 11 at the William H. Miner Agricultural Research Institute.

Wilson is described by his family as a young man known for being present for the people in his life. He put the needs of others before himself, and always agreed to help out, no matter how busy he was.

Wilson died in a motorcycle accident in 2012.

His family said in a statement that the 26-year-old, a Clinton Community College (CCC) grad, would’ve been happy to give others the same opportunity to attend school that he had.

“He was happy to be of assistance,” said his father, Dean Wilson.

The proceeds from the run will benefit the James Dean Wilson Memorial Scholarship, which is awarded to students at local high schools or already attending college at CCC.

A children’s event, a one-mile fun run, will start off the day’s festivities at 9 a.m. Another children’s event, the fun dash, will follow at 9:45 a.m.

The 5K/10K run for adults kick off at 9:50 a.m. followed by the start of the 5K walk at 9:55 a.m.

Five students will be awarded the James Dean Wilson Memorial Scholarship at a ceremony set for 9:30 a.m.

Runners interested in participating can register online at runsignup.com/race/ny/chazy/stridesforjames.

The cost of registration ranges from $0, for children ages 5 and under, to $20. Online registration ends May 8. Runners that miss the cutoff date can register on-site at 8 a.m. for $5 more.

For race spectators, the Miner Institute will open the horse and dairy barns for viewing, and the Heart’s Delight Farm Heritage Exhibit will be on display during the event.

For more information, find “Strides for James” on Facebook.