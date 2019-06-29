‘Summerfest’ returns with new ‘Superslide’

× Expand Photo by Thom Randall Daryl Baldwin, a certified master balloon artist, presents a child attending Summerfest 2013 in Chestertown with a faux chainsaw he twisted up in less than a minute, as others wait in line for one of his balloon sculptures. Baldwin will be coming back this year for Summerfest 2019 to beguile people of all ages with his inflated creations.

CHESTERTOWN | Summerfest, the Town of Chester’s annual warm-weather festival — to be held Saturday, July 6, in a time-frame condensed from prior years — is featuring several new attractions in its 2019 edition.

Combining family fun, music, vendors and food, Summerfest is set for 4 to 10 p.m. Saturday, July 6, in the town recreation field behind Chester Municipal Center on Main Street in Chestertown.

Children’s activities include a rock wall, a dunking booth, balloon artistry, face painting, a bounce house and other family-oriented activities, North Warren Chamber of Commerce director Julia Pucciarelli said this week.

Several attractions will likely provide enjoyment for the younger crowd, Pucciarelli said: a rock climbing wall to challenge youths’ abilities to scale a mock vertical cliff, and a giant slide that will offer a momentary escape from reality. New this year, this “Superslide” is 30 feet high and 115 feet long — and adults are welcome to enjoy this attraction, she added.

Returning by popular demand is acclaimed balloon sculptor Daryl Baldwin, who has annually amazed both adults and children with his inflated creations. Baldwin’s various complex balloon creations include faux motorcycles, chainsaws, animals, you name it.

Summerfest attendees will undoubtedly appreciate the classic rock, funk, blues and soul music performed live by the Session Brothers, a well-regarded band across the capital region.

A dunk tank will be testing folks’ abilities to pitch a softball at a target, plunging a local notable into a tank of cold water. Area politicians as well as North Warren school administrators and teachers have volunteered for this role.

A pie-eating contest is also planned for the festival.

Several food vendors are to be on-site, supplementing the food served up by Scout groups and school organizations.

Summerfest concludes with fireworks at about 9:30 p.m., and people are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets.

Pucciarelli said the day will appeal to people of all ages.

“This year, there’s a lot of new stuff going on, and it should be a great deal of fun,” she said.