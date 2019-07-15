‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ visits Plattsburgh

× Expand Photo by Sarah Elizabeth Morris The women of the Plattsburgh Plaza Barber shop were ecstatic to receive signed photos from the cast of “The Bold and the Beautiful,” as well as their own T-shirts and other small items.

PLATTSBURGH | The Plattsburgh Plaza Barber Shop is known for more than their all-female staff and killer cosmetology skills. In fact, to some, the barber shop isn’t that at all, but instead, a fan club for the CBS 32-year-running soap opera “The Bold and the Beautiful.”

“March 23, 1987, was the first episode of ‘The Bold and the Beautiful,’ so it’s been going for 32 years,” Stanley Ransom told The Sun. “All those people in their tangles and their love affairs and everything else, all for 32 years.”

Word of the popularity spread through Ransom to his son-in-law, Anthony Ferari, the senior vice president of CBS, which produces the show.

“I noticed that from 1:30 to 2, everything kind of stopped and everyone watched (the show,)” Ransom said. “People came from around the neighborhood and other stores and watched it also.”

As a gesture of recognition for the loyalty of the barber shop’s continuing viewership, Ferari and his team sent the Plattsburgh Plaza Barber Shop loads of “The Bold and the Beautiful” merchandise. This included a variety of small items, pictures and t-shirts, as well as a signed headshot of the show’s Darin Brooks and a large photo signed by the entire cast.

A surprise to most of the staff there, the merchandise was uncovered at the barber shop Tuesday, July 2. The unveiling of it all was met with laughter and applause from the rest of the women, who were excited to grab as much as they could.

The Plaza Barber Shop has been in business for 77 years, since 1942, and has always been located at 16 Plattsburgh Plaza. Though it’s women owned and run, they tend to both men and women. The summer hours for the barber shop are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.