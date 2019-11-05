× Expand Photo provided A young girl opens her shoebox gift in Tanzania, one of the four countries that received some of the 9,500 shoeboxes collected by local volunteers last year for Operation Christmas Child.

PLATTSBURGH | For millions of children across the world, living without basic necessities is a harsh reality and the idea of gifts a foreign concept.

That’s what local volunteers are working to change this holiday season as they gear up for Operation Christmas Child.

“It touched my heart,” volunteer Robert Turek said about when he first learned about the nationwide initiative through Samaritan’s Purse, an International Relief Organization.

“The fact these children have never received a Christmas gift. And it’s not just the gift; they pack love in those shoeboxes.”

The shoeboxes are what local volunteers are now hoping the community will help fill and ship to the deserving hands of kids across the world.

“Many of the kids have never received a gift before,” Rita Alford, Samaritan’s Purse northeast region area coordinator said.

“They’re simple gifts to us, but to them it’s extravagant.”

Each shoebox is stuffed with everything from basic hygiene items, school supplies and small toys and trinkets, designed specifically by gender and age group.

The international effort started in a Bosnian orphanage 25 years ago, and has since seen shoeboxes into the hands of 168 million children in more than 100 countries.

“And we have an 11 million goal worldwide this year,” Alford said of the upcoming shoebox-drive in mid-November.

Last year, local volunteers collected nearly 9,500 shoeboxes, which made their way to four countries, including Tanzania.

Alford was one of the few who were able to travel to the impoverished country to see the boxes handed out.

“It’s a surprise for the kids, and they go through all kinds of emotions,” she recalled of the life-changing experience.

Each shoebox contains what volunteers call a “wow item” - a soccer ball, dolls, tools for older boys and little games.

“The stuffed animals are always a hit, and sunglasses are universal.”

She said the priceless smiles on their faces makes the annual drive even more rewarding.

“It’s just incredible, and they can’t believe it’s all for them.”

TO HELP:

The shoebox drive is being held Nov. 18-Nov. 25. Volunteers ask that each shoebox is filled with non-liquid hygiene items, school supplies, small clothing or footwear items, such as flip flops, and an age-appropriate wow gift, all of which should be unwrapped from the packaging. There’s a $9 shipping fee for each box and the child’s appropriate gender and age should be labeled. Volunteers can also include a personalized letter and track the gift as it travels overseas. Alford said those interested “can participate by packing shoeboxes, they can also donate items at one of our drop-off locations or help with shipping by making a check out to Samaritan’s Purse. People can also volunteer at our drop-off sites.”

A special drop-off event is being held Nov. 9 at Chic Fil-A in Plattsburgh, where residents can drop off their packed shoeboxes and get a free chicken sandwich for their participation.

Those interested can find more information on the drive, age groups, suggested gift items, how to make a donation, volunteer options, printable gift tags and more on Samaritan’s Purse’s website www.samaritanspurse.org or by email Alford at alfordr@plattsburghag.org.

DROP-OFF LOCATIONS:

First Assembly of God in Plattsburgh (central location locally)

Christ and St. John’s Episcopal Church in Champlain

Westport Bible Church in Westport

Shiloh Baptist Church in Malone

High Peaks Church in Saranac Lake

Hours vary between locations, but all are accepting donations during the national collection drive Nov. 18-Nov. 25.