‘Thurman Free Store’ proves popular

× Expand Photo provided A wide array of new and gently used merchandise was donated — and taken home by shoppers — in the recent “Thurman Free Store” event. Organizers of the well-received community occasion said they are considering establishing a permanent reuse center in town that will be open daily for such exchange of quality items.

ATHOL | A community event in which local residents “shopped” for quality new and gently-used items donated by neighbors was well attended — and generated enthusiasm among donors as well as those adopting the goods at no charge, event organizers said.

An estimated 70 to 80 residents attended the first-ever “Thurman Free Store” held April 28 in Athol in the Thurman Town Hall, according to event founder Wini Martin.

Goods donated included home furnishings, toys, sporting goods, small kitchen appliances, tools, hardware, clothing and books, she said, adding that the town hall was filled with goods and several tables were set up on the front lawn to display merchandise.

“The stuff donated was beautiful, just gorgeous,” Martin said.

PROM GOWNS, CHRISTMAS TREE

Dozens of local people donated quality merchandise, she said. Among the noteworthy items were several prom gowns, a lighted 11-foot-tall Christmas tree, a telescope and a heavy-duty mechanic’s wood vice.

A toddler’s rocking potty chair — complete with a built-in toilet paper stand and a magazine rack — was among the unique items to select from. Another item attracting attention was an electric lamp that could be converted for use with kerosene — useful in Thurman, where electric service outages are common.

Books available included literary classics including a Hemingway novel as well as an extensive series of books on southern cooking. Sporting goods at the “sale” featured a backpack and sleeping bag, a high-quality tent and a bicycle, Martin said.

“People bringing stuff in to donate on Saturday were just as enthusiastic and thankful as the people who took stuff home on Sunday,” she said, noting she brought home several bath mats. “It was a wonderful event — there’s no way to fully describe it.”

SERENE SCENE

Unlike legendary Macy’s “bargain basement sales in New York City in which people swarmed tables and fought over items they wanted, the scene was serene, Martin said.

“When we opened at 11 a.m., there was a line of people that stretched from the town hall out to the road,” she said. “When they got into the town hall, there was no pushing or shoving — everything was orderly. The shoppers were appreciative, happy and polite.”

The event was sponsored by the Thurman Station Association. Volunteers helping organize the sale include Michael Bussey, Ellen Kenny, Pauline Delcore, Nancy Hutchins, Toni Vernum, Jay Youngblood, Bill Good, Carolyn Cyr, Doris Baker, Nancy and Don Decker, Debbie Runyon, Diane Shapiro, Gary Martin, Leanna Lenhart, Paula Hubert and Rose Slemp.

Martin said that late Saturday the volunteers were talking about how few toys were donated as they were arranging goods on tables — and minutes later, a man pulled up with his pickup truck full of quality toys.

A volunteer who declined to be identified said that the concept of a free shopping event was launched when three Thurmanites got together to hold an event that would bring the community together.

Martin suggested the free store concept. Soon after, a group of volunteers visited several permanent “free stores,” including the Town of Chester’s staffed reuse center at their transfer station, where local residents visit to “shop” for things they need.

Martin and several other volunteers said they were seeking to establish a permanent free store like Chester’s, and they were seeking a site for the venue — to be staffed by volunteers on a rotating basis. Gary Martin has pledged to donate lumber for a building for a Thurman reuse center, and people have pledged to donate their labor, Wini Martin said.

In the meantime, the Thurman Free Store event is to be repeated in mid-September, she said, noting that she was impressed by the community spirit displayed by donors and shoppers Sunday.

“It was a lot of fun — people had such enthusiasm,” she said, adding that leftover items from the sale are to be offered to the public at the Thurman Townwide Sale, scheduled for Friday, May 17, through Sunday, May 19.