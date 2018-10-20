‘Trunk or Treat’ set for Schroon

SCHROON LAKE | For an outdoor enthusiast, Schroon Lake is the perfect spot:

Long expanses of lake shore, and homes scattered through the deep woods. But what makes Schroon Lake good for the nature lover makes it bad for Trick-or-Treaters.

“Houses are spread out, and it’s especially hard for people living on the back side of the lake,” said Amy McCoy, a member of Schroon Lake Emergency Squad Inc. Many people there might like to see kids in costume, but don’t have the chance to participate in Trick or Treat, because walking door-to-door with a bag for the treats is pretty much out of the question.

So this year, the rescue squad will sponsor a “Trunk or Treat” celebration in the parking lot of the Tops supermarket on Oct. 31.

Patterned after events in other rural communities, those who wish to see the kids and pass out candy can pull in and decorate their cars. Set-up will be from 5:30 to 6 p.m., with “trunk or treating” to run from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

“These events are fun, and the kids really have a good time,” McCoy said. So do older people who might otherwise miss out on the festivities. “It gets them down to where they can see more kids,” she added.

The central location is also well-lit and safe. People typically decorate with traditional holiday fare, some even bringing hay bales and pumpkins.

Donuts and apple cider will be served, and emergency vehicles will be on hand as well, decorated within reason. Obviously, a fire truck loses a lot of face driving down the road trailing cobwebs and witches hats. “If we have a call we still have to answer it, so we need decorations we can quickly take off,” McCoy said.