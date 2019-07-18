‘We celebrate’

× Expand Photo by Keith Lobdell The Westport Central School Class of 2019 held their commencement June 29, the final class to graduate in the 86-year history of the school.

WESTPORT | In an 86-year-long line of graduates that most likely started with the name Sara Cross in 1934, MacKenzie Wescott was the final student to walk across the stage to accept a Westport Central School diploma June 29.

Wescott was one of 15 graduates in the final commencement ceremony in school history, as the Westport and Elizabethtown-Lewis districts officially became the Boquet Valley Central School District July 1.

While Wescott was the final student to receive a diploma, the final words went to Class of 2019 valedictorian Will Napper.

“I want to thank everyone — yes, everyone,” Napper said in the farewell remarks. “We are truly a family. This building, campus and community is something that will stay with us for the rest of our lives. This is a sacred building.

“We had a lot of ‘lasts’ this year,” Napper continued. “We never grieved over these, but celebrated them.”

Napper also spoke to those who would continue to be a part of the new educational foundation in the community.

“I implore you to enthusiastically adopt this new district as your own,” Napper said of the BVCS merge. “Make it better than anything Westport or Elizabethtown-Lewis could have ever done apart.”

Class salutatorian Peter Vaiciulis said his class would hold a special place in history.

“While it seems we are the ones who are to close the book on the educational history of Westport Central, we are the ones who are turning the page to an exciting new chapter,” he said.

Vaiciulis told the audience to always continue to persevere, one of the many lessons he said was learned at Westport.

Former school administrator Michelle Friedman told the class to soar as Eagles upon their graduation.

“Westport has been the core which has given you bearings that have been consistent here for 86 years,” Friedman said. “Now is the time to take your course and allow the blessings of Westport to guide you armed with the strength of the 85 classes that came before you.”