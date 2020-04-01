“Not a single confirmed case" at Plattsburgh railcar manufacturer

File Photo Bombardier Transportation logo

PLATTSBURGH | As a transportation infrastructure supplier, Bombardier Transportation in Plattsburgh, NY has been deemed an “essential” manufacturer by New York State.

“We will follow local regulations and guidelines as they develop,” said Philadelphia-based U.S. Spokesperson for Bombardier Transportation Maryanne Roberts concerning internal practices surrounding safety operations in response to COVID-19.

As of April 1, she said: “we do not have a single confirmed case in Plattsburgh.”

The clarification came following an investigation into a tip concerning an employee whose partner had been confirmed as a positive case, which resulted in workforce changes on the assembly line.

The Human Resources department at the Bombardier Plattsburgh plant, located in the City of Plattsburgh, forwarded our reporter’s inquiry to Roberts.

Roberts told Sun Community News that an employee at the plant was in proximity of someone who had the virus. That employee is now at home, and “about ten people” were removed from the railcar line for two weeks “as a precaution”.

When asked if the manufacturer was working with the county health department to monitor the potential for local spread of the disease, Roberts said she did not know if the Plattsburgh plant had been in contact with the county health department, but that the plant had ramped up cleaning and sanitation procedures.

Montreal-headquartered Bombardier recently sold its global rail division to French rail company Alstom earlier this year, with intentions to finalize the sale in 2021.

In a video update released on April 1, City of Plattsburgh Mayor Colin Read announced plans for an updated Executive Order in the city including a curfew (8:00 pm - 6:00 am), as well as further clarification on city property usage and wearing face masks in public during this pandemic.

The Clinton County total of lab-confirmed cases is currently at 24, while 186 tests have been reported as negative.

More information available regarding Bombardier's efforts in relation to COVID-19 available at https://rail.bombardier.com/en/about-us/covid-19.html. ■