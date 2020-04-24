“Random” antibody-testing, Plattsburgh

PLATTSBURGH | Gov. Andrew Cuomo sought federal collaboration with President Donald Trump on increased testing surrounding COVID-19 and said decisions to re-open must be based on data resulting from antibody and diagnostic testing.

"We're going to make reopening decisions on a regional basis based on that region's facts and circumstances," the Governor stated. "[...] The North Country has a totally different situation than New York City. Central New York has a different situation. We operate as one state but we also have to understand variations, and you do want to get this economy open as soon as possible."

3,000 New Yorkers have been sampled at random for initial tests.

Testing in Plattsburgh, unaffiliated with CCHD

April 19-20 antibody tests were administered at Market 32 “Price Chopper” in Plattsburgh by the New York State Department of Health (NYS DOH), in an effort to potentially identify the percentage of the population that may have developed immunity to COVID-19.

John Kanoza, Director of Public Health for Clinton County, said this testing could help figure out when it will be safe for some residents to head back to work.

"This is a pre-trial run that the state is trying to just get a general number count—100 people, 150 people—at, as I understand it, 6 locations in the state of New York to see what the percentage of people are out there that are immune to COVID," Kanoza said in a recent county health department daily briefing on Youtube.

A local official who advocates for increased testing recently recalled 14 specific “county, city” locations across the state, while a state health spokesperson has since told local media testing took place at 20 locations in the state.

Health department officials didn’t have notice of the testing ahead of time, according to Clinton County Health Department (CCHD) Director of Health Care Services Erin Streiff who said in another recent Youtube update the department is waiting on results from the state.

“The reason that the state chose not to let anyone know ahead of time, including the local health departments, was because they felt it would better enable them to get a truly random sample of people.”

The state's antibodies test

Residents in Clinton County cannot seek out testing to learn “individual immunity status” at this time, according to Kanoza.

There are three results an individual can receive on this SARS-CoV-2 antibodies test, according to a handout distributed by NYSDOH: reactive, nonreactive or indeterminate.

This is different from the diagnostic test, which determines whether or not an individual currently has COVID-19.

The antibody test is produced by Wadsworth Center, the state's public health lab, recently approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for outsourcing to private labs.

Restarting the economy; officials, CCHD weigh in

Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul recently reiterated the governor’s call for a gradual, regional economic re-opening in a Tele-Town Hall hosted by the North Country Chamber of Commerce. She said this means industries best allowing for social distancing could be the first to start back up again.

Mixed opinions on re-opening strategies have circulated throughout Clinton County, reports the health department.

“Careful planning is required,” said Chairperson Mark Henry, from the Clinton County Legislature. “To safely begin resuming regular activity, Clinton County will employ a collaborative phased approach which balances existing executive orders and input from local municipalities, with a concentrated responsible effort to restart the local economy and get business open.

All of this must happen within the framework of good data-driven public health policy and protocols to avoid a resurgence of COVID 19."

A recent release from the county’s health department said a slow re-opening will be based on “the percent of new positive tests in comparison to total tests; the number of active cases; and data from the NYSDOH antibody testing survey when it is released.”