$100,000 grant will benefit Ti businesses

Ticonderoga

TICONDEROGA | The Essex County Industrial Development Agency, in partnership with the Town of Ticonderoga and the Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce, was awarded a 2019 Adirondack Park Community Smart Growth Grant Program for a Microenterprise Program. The total amount awarded for this program is $100,000, and was provided by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation to strengthen links between community and visitors and the surrounding recreational and cultural resources. The Microenterprise Grant Program (MGP) will soon be available for local businesses located (or to be located) along main street/central business district.

A public information meeting for potential applicants will be held on Monday, Jan. 6, at 70 p.m. at the Ticonderoga Town Hall located at 132 Montcalm St.

The MGP was established to provide grants to eligible expanding or startup Microenterprise businesses that propose ecotourism-related initiatives located in Ticonderoga. Qualified businesses will be identified through an application process and must participate in the Microenterprise Training Program to be held on Monday, Jan. 13, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Ticonderoga Town Hall.

The Micro-Training Program will be conducted by the SUNY Canton Small Business Development Center (SBDC) at a cost of $60 per business (which may be reimbursable for grant recipients). The applications are due by noon, Feb. 4, 2020, at the Essex County IDA’s office in Elizabethtown. The timeline for improvements is expected to be completed by Nov. 30, 2020.

The MGP is specifically targeting assistance for entrepreneurs whose business provides visitor services and supports the Ticonderoga Destination Master Plan Strategy for tourism (such as restaurants, supplies, goods, services, accommodations, and healthcare-related businesses). The Ticonderoga Destination Master Plan envisions that the growth of history-related tourism, coupled with an expanding arts and crafts economy and outdoor recreation, will support expanded tourism investment by both public and private sectors, generating jobs and business opportunities for people who live in Ticonderoga.

The program will provide resolution to small businesses’ lack of access to capital, and assist businesses in offering a more relevant mix of wares, goods and services to help improve the viability of businesses, to become more sustainable and retain and create new jobs.

The MGP will address the critical need for new and expanding goods and services for visitors attracted to the area for its historic and cultural resources. It will also support businesses that cater directly to the recreational visitor along main street in the community’s center of economic activity. Grants awarded to businesses in the community’s centers can enhance areas that are designed to be market-driven and offer the potential for walkability, increased commercial activity and multiple consolidated quality visitor services in one area.

A microenterprise is a business that employs nine full-time equivalent or fewer persons (including the owners) located in and providing services in the program area. To be eligible for assistance, a microenterprise must retain or create jobs. The grant funds can be used for the purchase of inventory, equipment, furniture and fixtures, operational costs, marketing, working capital and startup costs.

For information on the Micro Grant Program, please contact the Essex County IDA at 518-873-9114. To register for the Micro-Training Program, please contact the SBDC at 518-324-7232. Download applications at canton.edu/sbdc and look in the “Upcoming Events” area. ■