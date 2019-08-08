13 cats left outside North Country SPCA

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo by Nathan Ovalle One of the cats (left) dropped off in front of the North Country SPCA has an ulcer that has progressed to the point of needing to have his right eye removed. × 2 of 2 Expand Photo by Nathan Ovalle The cats that were left at the North Country SPCA are not feral, according to the shelter. While being cared for, they rub against the staff and purr. Prev Next

ELIZABETHTOWN | When North Country SPCA staff arrived at work last Monday morning, they were met by an ominous sight. A blue tarp was covering something left in front of the building’s entrance.

A pair of wire cages was holding 13 young cats — alive, though some in poor health, with the tarp the only roof over their heads. The cages had been zip-tied shut.

“We brought them into the shelter and scrambled to make room because it is kitten season and we’re already full to the brim with all our current feline charges,” an NCSPCA Facebook post explained.

The group estimates the ages of the cats from older kittens to 2-year-olds. All have runny eyes and/or noses, with concerns of of upper respiratory illness and eye ulcers. Fleas, worms and mites are rampant through the group.

“We quickly discovered that these poor abandoned cats are not feral,” the group’s post said. “They crave affection and attention. As each cat was removed from the cage, sexed, checked over, and treated for fleas, they purred and rubbed against us.”

STILL PURRING

While shelter manager Pam Rock was talking about the situation three days later at the shelter, one of the little cats in the kennel closest to her playfully rubbed against the glass door. He could be heard purring loudly, seemingly without a care in the world.

But one look into his eyes — what’s left of them — shows the damage of neglect.

An ulcer has caused his right eye to be pushed out of his skull. The eye is nonfunctioning and will have to be removed along with the ulcer.

The NCSPCA is also concerned that the 13 will turn into many more, as one of the females is pregnant and the cages held both males and females that weren’t fixed, raising the possibility of more litters.

ADVICE

Wendy Beeman, chairwoman of the NCSPCA Board of Directors, offered advice to those who may be thinking of surrendering a large number of animals.

“There are options for people who have found themselves in these situations,” Beeman told The Sun. “ Had this individual or individuals called the shelter, we could have offered SNIP vouchers to offset the cost of spay/neuter, which would have obviously prevented the number of cats. We could have possibly taken in a few at a time, focusing on the females first and we could have reached out to other shelters to see if they have the space to care for some of these cats. Our manager, Pam (Rock), always does her best to accommodate as many cats and dogs as safely possible.”

Beeman said that considering the alternatives, the NCSPCA is grateful the situation didn’t turn out worse.

“While we are thankful that these 13 cats were not dumped in the woods, or worse, leaving them in front of our door on a hot summer day, not knowing when staff would come in, was certainly not the best solution.”

DONATIONS

The NCSPCA is accepting donations to help with expenses that will include spaying, neutering, flea treatments, rabies and other vaccines, feline leukemia testing, antibiotics and eye ointment, plus the general expense of housing and feeding 13 additional cats and one or more litters.

“We at the North Country SPCA are here to help these thirteen cats. But they could use your help as well,” the group post said. “Finding thirteen cats in urgent need of medical care abandoned at our front door is not an event we can plan for.

“The estimated cost for their vet bills, medical treatments and general care is $3,400.”

To make a donation by check, make the check payable to “NCSPCA” and indicate in the memo “thirteen cats.” Checks can be mailed to: North Country SPCA, P.O. Box 55, Elizabethtown, NY 12932.