19 vie for seven school board seats for new district

ELIZABETHTOWN | Nineteen candidates have announced they will seek spots on the Elizabethtown-Lewis-Westport School Board.

Candidate information is organized in alphabetical order.

The following information has been transcribed from questioned distributed by Champlain Valley Education Services, which is overseeing the process.

The School Board vote is set for Jan. 29 at Elizabethtown-Lewis Central School from noon until 8 p.m.

An abridged version of the following article was published in the Jan. 19 print edition.

Name: Danielle Bikowitz

Residence: Lewis

Education: High School, ELCS; Associates in Applied Science, SUNY Cobleskill.

Occupation: Kitchen manager, Meadowmount School of Music.

Relevant Experience: Member, ELCS Board of Education, 2016-present.

Civic Organizations: Former chairperson, board member, current coach for Elizabethtown-Lewis Youth Commission, 2013 to present.

Why I am running: As a former student of both districts, I see the amazing possibilities in front of us for all students and our communities. With the ability to look at situations from all sides, make tough decisions when needed and provide support to faculty and staff, I feel I would be a prime candidate.

Name: Jim Carroll

Residence: Westport

Education: Bachelor of Arts in Economics, Union College.

Occupation: Owner, Westport Marina and The Galley Restaurant; owner, Overtime Photo Booth.

Relevant Experience: Parent of two Westport Central School graduates; vice president, Westport Board of Education, 17 years served.

Civic Organizations: Board member, Strand Center for the Arts, 6 years; board member, NYS Theatre Education Assoc., 7 years; board member, Depot Theatre, 3 years; board member, Westport Chamber of Commerce, 5 years; previous member, Westport Hose Co. #1; former EMT; previous board member, former president Children’s Center of the North Country; previous board member, president Boquet River Theatre Festival; past treasurer, NYS Theatre Educators Assoc.; board member, Essex County One Work Source Economic Development Council.

Why I am running: The school has always been important to me. As a parent, I became involved in class activities with my kids. Running for school board allowed me to do even more for our students. For over 17 years, I have been a board member at Westport Central School and am currently vice president. The merger provides a wonderful opportunity for both communities and my experience on the board will help bring institutional memory to the table. I have always worked for the best education for our students while balancing the costs of doing so. A critical part of the merger will be helping preserve the best traditions from both schools while creating new ones for future generations.

Name: Karin DeMuro

Residence: Elizabethtown

Education: Bachelor’s Degree, French and Education, SUNY Fedonia.

Occupation: Yoga instructor; local business owner; former public school educator.

Relevant Experience: ELCS Board of Education, 2010-present, current vice-president, two-term president.

Civic Organizations: Westport Library Children’s Program, 2000-2004; board member, Elizabethtown-Lewis Youth Commission, 2005-2010; member, Elizabethtown Community Hospital Auxiliary.

Why I am running: I believe that we as a society should always invest in our children. The children of today will be the adults running our world of tomorrow. That is a fact, no matter where you live. I have worked very diligently, serving our community on the ELCS Board of Education, particularly through the recession and painful budget cuts and programmatic changes. It is important to gather information, listen to the needs of the community, employees and students, and find balance between fiscally responsible and high-quality education.

Name: Andrea Denton

Residence: Lewis

Education: High school graduate, ELCS.

Occupation: Teaching Assistant, Champlain Valley Educational Services, Plattsburgh.

Civic Organizations: Current board member, Elizabethtown-Lewis Youth Commission; member, Lewis Volunteer Fire Department.

Why I am running: I am running for the academic future of the children in all communities involved.

Name: Dina L. Garvey

Residence: Lewis

Education: High School graduate, Elizabethtown-Lewis Central School; Syracuse University.

Occupation: Deputy Clerk, Essex County Board of Supervisors.

Civic Organizations: Vice-chairperson, ELCS Parent-Teacher Organization; member, ELCS EPIC Committee; previous member, Elizabethtown Community Hospital Auxiliary; member, Elizabethtown-Lewis Youth Commission; chairperson, Town of Lewis Playground Committee.

Relevant Experience: Member, Merger Study Committee; I was born and raised in Elizabethtown, having moved away for college and returning home to marry my husband and raise our children here. I have two sons enrolled at ELCS, a senior and a 5th grader.

Why I am running: I want to ensure that while we establish our new school we are cognizant of the needs of everyone in the district, not just the students, but the faculty, staff and taxpayers. I believe there is a need to make this school a viable part of all the communities. There is much to do in a very limited amount of time. I want to hear what the voices of the students, teachers and community members, and I want them to be a part of the planning and building of this new district.

Name: Benjamin Goff

Residence: Lewis

Education: Elizabethtown-Lewis Central School Graduate, 2010; Associate’s Degree, Land Surveying, Business minor, Paul Smith’s College.

Occupation: Survey Technician, AES Northeast.

Relevant Experience: Lifelong resident, Town of Lewis, with three small children, oldest daughter currently attends Kindergarten at ELCS.

Civic Organizations: Board of Assessment Review, Town of Lewis, 2016 to present; 1st vice president CSEA Union Board.

Why I am running: The reason I am running for the school board is to ensure our newly merged school district maintains the integrity associated with both schools; provides bright futures for our students; utilizes all of our capital in an effective manner; and represents our new district as a whole and not just a select few that are either the loudest, most respected or most influential.

Name: Alan Jones

Residence: Elizabethtown

Education: Associate’s Degree, Business Administration, Paul Smith’s College; Bachelor’s Degree, Management, Clarkson University; Family Development Leadership Credential, Cornell University.

Occupation: Executive Director/CEO Adirondack Community Action Programs, 2007-present; previous director of Business Affairs, CFO, director of Employment and Training at Adirondack Community Action Programs.

Relevant Experience: Member, Elizabethtown-Lewis Central School Board of Education, 2011- present; board member, New York State Early Care and Learning Council (Albany), 2011-present.

Civic Organizations: Senate appointee, NYS Department of State Advisory Council, 2018-present; NYS Certified Foster/Adoptive Parent, 2000-2007; budget officer, Elizabethtown/Lewis Chamber of Commerce, 2009-present; board member, previous president, NYS Community Action Associate, Albany.

Why I am running: To support partnership with our Adirondack community in providing excellence in education that enables all students to achieve their full potential in an every-changing world.

Name: David Kirkby

Residence: Westport

Education: High school, Westport Central School; Associate of Science, Radiation Protection Technology, Central Florida Community College.

Occupation: Retired, Federal Correctional Institution, Ray Brook; Federal Bureau of Prisons, quality assurance manager.

Relevant Experience: FCI Ray Brook Local 3882, president (contract negotiations); assistant coach, ELCS Modified Boys Basketball; assistant coach, Griffins Modified Girls Softball and Soccer; coach, Westport Modified Boys Basketball; coach, Westport JV Girls Basketball.

Civic Organizations: Councilman, Town of Westport; member, Tanneberger Scholarship Committee.

Why I am running: As an alumni of Westport and as a parent of a high school student, I am committed to the successful merging of the ELCS and WCS districts to ensure the continued high scholastic standards achieved by both schools. Being retired, I have the time, energy and developed rapport with the kids to be a good candidate for the newly formed Board of Education.

Name: Thomas Kohler

Residence: Westport

Education: Bachelor’s of Science, Mechanical Engineering, Clarkson University; Juris Doctor degree, College of William & Mary; Masters in Law, London School of Economics.

Occupation: Patent Attorney, admitted to Bars of New York, Connecticut, California and the U.S. Patent Office. Since 2008: director, Downs Rachlin Martin PLLC, Burlington, Vt.; previous partner, Pennie & Edmonds LLP, New York City and Palo Alto, California; previous partner, Morgan Lewis and Bockius LLP, San Francisco, California; previous mechanical engineer, Norfolk Naval Shipyard, U.S. Department of Defense.

Relevant Experience: Member, Westport Central School Board of Education, 2010 to present.

Why I am running: I have been a member of the Westport School Board for 10 years. I believe it is important to maintain some continuity carried over from both the WCS and ELCS boards, as well as adding in some fresh perspective. I also want to see a solid foundation established for the new school district that will sustain the district as an important part of both communities that would not otherwise be possible. Because of my experience and expertise both on the school board over the last 10 years and in my professional career as an attorney, I believe I can make an important contribution to establishing that foundation and the sustainability we need.

Name: Sarah Bode Kullman

Residence: Lewis

Education: Bachelor of Science, Calvin College.

Occupation: New York State Forest Ranger.

Civic Organization: Member, ELCS Merger Committee.

Why I am running: To participate in forming a new school district for our area and maximize opportunities for both communities’ students.

Name: Jill Lobdell

Residence: Westport

Education: Associate’s Degree, Liberal Arts.

Occupation: Volunteer photographer for both school communities. Former bus aide and substitute teacher for both Elizabethtown-Lewis Central and Westport Central schools.

Civic Organizations: Boy Scouts of America, Cub Scout leader.

Why I am running: I have new ideas. I’ve listened to people from both districts (staff, students and community) and I want to give them a voice.

Name: Philip H. Mero

Residence: Westport

Education: Bachelor of Science; Bachelor of Arts; School Administrator coursework.

Occupation/Relevant Experience: Business teacher, 17 years at Westport Central School. Middle School Principal, 13 years at AuSable Valley Central School; student, parent, teacher, coach, club advisor, Title 1 Coordinator, internal auditor, Chief Information Officer, Curriculum Committee, Professional Development Committee, Technology Committee, Teachers’ Union co-president; Facilities Committee, carried out all day-to-day administrative duties of a Middle School principal; curriculum development, participated on Committee on Special Education; worked with school counseling office and outside service agencies; administered state assessments; development of teacher contracts; development of APPR, Code of Conduct, Student Handbook; faculty and staff evaluations, etc.

Civic Organizations: Sisco Lodge #259, Free and Accepted Masons; Elizabethtown Kiwanis Club; Keeseville Elks Club #2072.

Why I am running: The merging of the Elizabethtown-Lewis and Westport School Districts gives the new district an exciting opportunity to continue with and build upon the traditions of educational excellence that both districts are known for. I love this area and I love kids and I would love to be a part of making this happen. I have been involved in education for over 30 years and I believe that my experiences and knowledge make me an excellent candidate for the new board.

Name: Joshua Olcott

Residence: Lewis

Occupation: Chef, Food Service Director and Sustainability Coordinator at Camp Dudley

Education: ELCS grad; culinary degree from SUNY Schenectady.

Relevant Experience: Coached and chaperoned Westport Youth Commission sports and ski programs.

Why I am running: I’d like the be apart of the new district’s board to ensure our residents are getting the best “product” for their tax dollars and children are getting the best education in the state. My hope is to be part of a team that works closely with the residents of the new districts that will think outside the box when it comes to educational opportunities to our students such as farming, trades such as welding, solar installers, car mechanics, etc. The possibilities are endless when we all work together as a team.

Name: Heather Reynolds

Residence: Westport

Education: Master’s Degree, Nursing Leadership and Administration.

Occupation: Registered Nurse, Director of Quality & Risk at University of Vermont Health Network -- Elizabethtown Community Hospital.

Relevant Experience: Budget development, volunteer board member Westport Youth Commission and Cornell Cooperative Extension.

Civic Organizations: Board member, Westport Youth Commission; Board member; Cornell Cooperative Extension.

Why I am running: I have played an active role in the Pro-Merger group advocating for a better education for my daughters (ages 13 and 10, both Westport students), as well as all of the children that attend Westport and Elizabethtown schools. I am committed to making this merger successful and moving forward in a positive manner. It is important to me to include a student voice in decisions when possible as well as to maintain traditions and history of both schools as we join together as one. I have learned a lot through this merger process related to reimbursement and will be diligent in making sound fiscal decisions. I have professional experience with affiliations and acquisitions and, therefore, a lot to offer in the way of integrating cultures to create a new culture together. I would be pleased to serve both communities to create an incredible school system for our children and future children of our district.

Name: Suzanne B. Russell

Residence: Westport

Education: Doctor of Veterinary Medicine.

Occupation: Veterinarian.

Relevant Experience: Member, Westport Central School Board.

Why I am running: As a mother and present school board member, it is evident that we as a community must ensure the smoothest transition from our separate districts to a new united one. Our new district will be facing many emotionally charged issues that must be addressed fairly and in open forums. I believe these forums need to involve everyone of all ages to help guarantee that smooth transition. This is not a time for our district to have a candidate with a personal agenda, but candidates who will pave the way with civility and openness to work towards providing positive educational experiences for our students. To achieve these goals and have a fluid working school environment, we must first find a way to merge the educators and staff members for our new district. As well as working towards the reinstatement of the driver’s education program, we must also work towards diversifying course offerings and helping students to find their ideal career paths whether or not it’s college-bound.

Name: Robin Severance

Residence: Westport

Education: Westport Central School graduate.

Occupation: Property owner, farmer; parent.

Relevant Experience: Member, Westport Planning Board.

Why I am running: To help ensure quality education for our children to best represent taxpayers in our district.

Name: Doug Spilling

Residence: Elizabethtown

Education: Bachelor of Science, Nursing, University of Vermont.

Occupation: Director of Healthcare Services for Audacious Inquiry, Healthcare IT. Former military service, U.S. Air Force.

Relevant Experience: President, Elizabethtown-Lewis Central School Board of Education; parent with two sons at ELCS.

Civic Organizations: Elizabethtown-Lewis Youth Commission; Elizabethtown Community Hospital Auxiliary; Elizabethtown Social Center.

Why I am running: As a current member and board president of the Board of Education and a parent of two boys at ELCS, I feel that we are very lucky to have such a high caliber and caring teaching and administrative staff. Over the past five years, I have seen them work together in very creative and collaborative ways to bring back programs and services that were affected by the recession and our declining enrollment. They are also to be commended for navigating through two successful major building projects (roof and basement wall repair). The challenges we face ahead do not get easier and I want to continue to work collaboratively with our two communities to create the right blueprint going forward for success.

Name: Micah Stewart

Residence: Westport

Education: Bachelor of Science, Chemistry; MST, Adolescent Education.

Occupation: Chemistry teacher, Moriah Central School District. Previous analytical chemist, pharmaceutical production; previous work as a carpenter.

Relevant Experience: Member, Moriah CSD Technology Committee; member, Moriah CSD Safety Committee. Previous chemistry and physics teacher, Lake Placid Central School.

Why I am running: My 12 years of classroom experience has made me aware of the direct impact a school board has on the classroom and the culture of a school. My years of teaching have made it very clear how necessary it is to have a school board focused on the children, teachers and culture of a school in order to create a healthy, happy and successful learning environment, which is exactly what I intend to do if elected. There will be significant decisions that need to be made that will have a lasting impact on the educational quality and culture of our school. I feel it is my responsibility as a parent and a community member to ensure the focus and direction of a new school is concentrated on the academic success and sociocultural health of our children, while maintaining fiscal responsibility to the taxpayers.

Name: Nichole Sudduth

Residence: Westport

Education: Graduate, Westport Central School; graduate, Cazenovia College.

Occupation: Community Advocate, STOP Domestic Violence/BHSN in Essex County.

Relevant Experience: Network and work with several agencies within Essex County, facilitate meetings for the Essex County Task Force Against Domestic Violence, a multi-disciplinary group comprised of local and some state agencies that work toward victim safety and abuser accountability.

Civic Organizations: Member, Westport Central School Safety Committee; member, Westport Central School Strategic Planning Committee; member, Westport Fire Department Auxiliary; past board member, CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) of Essex County; previous member, B.E.S.T. Partnership of Essex County;

Why I am running: I would like to be part of the new Board of Education to help facilitate the best possible education for the students within the new district, while maintaining fiscal responsibility to the taxpayers.