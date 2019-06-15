1942: A very bad year

× Expand Photo provided Six of the eight Gesmai Siblings — only two survived.

PLATTSBURGH | The years following the German occupation of Pardubice and the ensuing war were filled with a series of small deprivations and degradations that piled on top of each other and sapped the strength of the city’s Jews.

Photo provided A family outing with Vladimir, his mother, Hermina, aunts Anna, Berta and Kamila, uncle Max and cousins Vera and Milada — Vladimir is the only survivor.

Isolated in a ghetto without walls, Vladimir Munk and his family endured discrimination, racial slurs and a growing fear of what would come next. It begs an analogy to the frog in boiling water parable: the difficulty in reacting to threats that change almost imperceptibly at first until there is no turning back.

HARDSHIPS

The war was expensive, and those who had not planned ahead were hit hard when everyday items became scarce.

“Jews were not permitted to buy butter, eggs, milk and some kinds of meat,” said Munk.

“I had a friend, Milan Hasek, whose parents were grocery store owners. They always sold us a little more sugar, flour or other groceries than we were officially entitled to.”

In 1942, the Haseks were the Munks’ black market suppliers of green coffee, chocolate and other forbidden items.

In the summer of 1942, Karel Munk lost his job at the distillery.

“Even the German treuhändler couldn’t keep a Jew employed in a managerial position any more and had to let my father go,” said Munk. “My parents had expected this and they had quietly moved most of our furniture and possessions, including books, a typewriter and paintings, from the apartment to various friends for safekeeping.”

The family moved to an attic room at the home of some acquaintances in the city.

“Since early spring, my mother or father and I carried shopping bags of coal from the distillery to our friend’s, the Löbls, cellar. The new attic quarters did not have a bathroom, so we used the Löbls bathtub for bathing and the coal to heat the water.”

Photo provided Barmitzvah photo with Cigi dating back to March 13, 1938.

The family dog, Cigy, moved with them to the small attic apartment.

“At the end of the summer, the Nazis requisitioned all Jewish dogs, cats and other domestic animals and sold them at auction in the city market place,” said Munk.

Animals that were not sold would be destroyed.

“My aunt, the widow of my father’s eldest brother, who was not Jewish, volunteered to buy Cigy and take care of him. He did not like to be away from his family and escaped her apartment several times and returned to us.”

But the city was full of informers, and an unexpected search of their apartment and discovery of the dog would most certainly result in immediate deportation of the family to a concentration camp. With heavy hearts, Cigy was returned to his new owner each time and slowly got used to living there.

Most Czechs sympathized with the Jews, but wearing the yellow star prevented contact between Munk and his non-Jewish friends. “Some of our so-called friends stopped talking to us,” said Munk. ”I had a schoolmate who saw me walking home and he walked on the other side of the street and started shouting at me, ‘Jew, Jew.’”

ALL WORK, NO PLAY

Every healthy person 16 or older had to work. If work could not be obtained, there would be no food ration coupons, and even worse, the risk of being sent to a hard labor camp. Fortune struck again for Munk, when he was hired by Frantisek Cerny, manager of Jiskra, a cooperative of machinists and tool makers who had just received a contract to produce radio receivers.

“Cerny got permission to hire inexpensive Jewish laborers, as long as they did not come in contact with non-Jewish workers,” explained Munk. He could listen covertly to the BBC broadcast from his work station, a crime punishable by jail or concentration camp, and the news was never good. The Germans were winning the war.

THE LOSS OF FAMILY

Photo provided Original diary of Vladmir Munk’s maternal grandmother, Emilie.

Underlying every day was the knowledge that communities all over Europe were being made Judenfrei – free of Jews – by transports to various concentration camps.

In late 1941, Karel Munk’s sister and her husband were deported to Minsk in Poland.

“They were over 60 years old, which did not give them a good chance to survive,” said Munk.

Karel’s brother Max and his wife were sent from Prague to Theresienstadt, and later to Piasky in Poland. They did not survive.

A chronicle, begun by Munk’s maternal grandmother, Emilie Gesmai, remains that tells the story of what became of family members. Gesmai’s daughter, Berta, recorded events from 1939 to 1945 after her mother became blind.

Sept. 9, 1942, is marked with this passage: “This was a fateful year for the whole family. Terrible persecution of the Jews.”

Her siblings, Ida, Anna, Jindrich, Kamila, and their families, were sent to Theresienstadt or destinations unknown. Her mother was deported at age 78, totally blind.

One sister, Helena, emigrated to the United States. The diary reports “In December 1942, the youngest child of the Gesmai Family (8th child) was deported with her family: Herminka Munkova, husband Ing Karel Munk and son Vladimir Munk.” Vladimir would never forget that cold December day.

— Note: Check out the June 29 edition of The Sun to continue reading Vladimir’s story. Read the first two installments: "Pardubice: The early years" and "The Czech question."

Vladimir Munk was born in February of 1925 in Pardubice, a city 60 miles east of Prague, the capital of present-day Czech Republic. On Dec. 6, 1942, 606 Jews living in the city were deported to Terezin, a small military town converted to a Jewish ghetto and concentration camp. Many Jews were later sent from Terezin to Auschwitz-Birkenau, the extermination camp operated by Nazi Germany. They were either sent to the gas chambers there or used as slave labor in one of the 40 Auschwitz satellite camps, where they ultimately died of hunger and disease. Only 46 Jews from Pardubice survived. Vladimir was one of them. He currently lives in Plattsburgh. This is Vladimir’s story.