2 up for Chester supervisor, 3 vie for 2 board seats

CHESTERTOWN | In the Town of Chester, two candidates are seeking a four-year term as town supervisor and three are looking to fill two town board seats.

• Craig Leggett, incumbent. Party lines: Democratic, Conservative, independent

Occupation: Resource Management consultant, and independent contractor — as well as serving as Supervisor of the town.

Qualifications: Served on the town of Chester Planning Board; studied Rangeland Ecosystem Science at Colorado State University, Plant & Soil Science at the University of Vermont, and Hotel Management at Paul Smith's College. Professionally, I have directed the management of ranch-based educational businesses, have been a project manager for research initiatives, and was president of a charter high school. These positions required budget development, strategic planning, critical decision-making, human resource solutions, public presentations, grant writing, and community mobilization.

Objectives, if re-elected: I was born and raised in the Town of Chester and have a great love for the town, its citizens, and its heritage — which motivates me to do the best I can to see the town prosper and be secure. I would lead the effort to develop an economic plan to bolster commercial activity in Pottersville and Chestertown and create a capital budget plan which would identify the big-ticket items we see coming down the road and would establish steps to start saving for those expenses.

Top issues of campaign: The top issues that residents have mentioned are highway maintenance and maintenance of town facilities. Priority economic issues are job creation, broadband access, and holding to a tight budget. The leading social issues are providing educational and recreational opportunities for all ages, and helping seniors to live at home for as long as possible. The top environmental issues are control of aquatic invasive species in our lakes, and maintaining forest health and productivity.

• John S. Maday, challenger. Party lines: Republican, Conservative.

Occupation: Investigator for the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.

Qualifications: I graduated Adirondack Community College with a degree in Criminal Justice/ Police Science, and graduated from Plattsburgh State University with a bachelor’s degree in Sociology/minor Criminology. I worked for nine years on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange as a specialist clerk. I’ve worked for the county Sheriff’s Office for 25 years. For 28 years, also been self-employed as an electrician. I am currently a school board member, a post I’ve held for over 16+ years, 7 years as president.

Married for the past 35 years.

Objectives if elected: Establish open, transparent government; establish better communications; repair Loon Lake dam; increase funding for paving roadways on a regular schedule; improve repair of roadways outside of the Chestertown hamlet; set aside funding and seek grants to pay for the repair of the water systems in Pottersville and Chestertown; draw more businesses to the area; bring the Sheriff’s Office boat patrol back on Loon Lake; and provide seniors with their own space for a Senior Center.

Top issues of campaign: Repair of the Loon Lake dam and the town’s water systems; a need for more businesses in the area for local employment; better playgrounds and more activities for youth; continue funding of milfoil and invasive species removal; need for new highway garage, repair of sidewalks; expansion of cable television coverage.

AIKEN, McCANN, PACKER SEEK TOWN BOARD SEATS

For the Chester Town Council, three candidates are seeking two town board seats with four-year terms.

• Chris Aiken, challenger. Party line: Republican.

Occupation: Contractor.

Qualifications: I am a lifelong resident of the Town of Chester, the past 15 years living in Pottersville. I am a veteran, past President of the Chestertown Rotary Club, current Assessment Review Board member, former commercial construction project manager, self-employed building contractor, consultant and entrepreneur. I am open-minded and forward-focused, possessing real-world experience with contracts, budgets, payroll, negotiations, and have been both an employer and an employee, which gives me a real understanding of the needs and concerns of working people.

Objectives if elected: I would work hard to attract and retain small businesses to our community in order to create good-paying jobs; keep our roads and bridges safe and in top shape; and expand our town’s brand as a year-round outdoor experience destination. Also, I’d like to expand our commitment to our town’s many retirees by using our available town hall’s space for more senior-focused activities.

Top issues of campaign: maintenance and repair of roads and bridges; retaining jobs and creating new ones; addressing retirees’ issues and concerns; retaining and supporting local businesses and attracting new enterprises; boosting lake access; curbing invasive species; promoting safe boating; initiating town branding; advocating for affordable housing; and fighting local blight and decay to improve the town’s appearance and quality of local life.

• Bernard McCann, challenger. Party line: Democratic.

Occupation: Retired Social Studies Teacher at North Warren High School.

Qualifications: Served as Interim Superintendent of North Warren CSD; was teacher and coach at NWCS for 20 years, was Board Member of the Chester Historical Society, am now an active member Tri-Lakes Business (Community) Alliance, member of the Chester Recreational Planning Committee, Merit Badge Counselor for Chestertown Troop 30, I’m formerly a Glens Falls City Attorney, member of the Glens Falls Housing Authority Board, Secretary of Glens Falls Industrial Development Agency, Vice President of Glens Falls Red Cross, labor attorney and lobbyist for NYSNA and SAANYS — and I’m someone who loves the Town of Chester.

Objectives, if elected: Continue the growth and prosperity of the town by creating more opportunities for working families to live and work here; help improve facilities and activities that will allow students and young people a better experience while growing up in Chester; and maintain the charm and beauty of the Town of Chester while looking to improve the sustainability of the community.

Top Issues in the campaign: I think my opponents also want what is best for the Town. As for how to reach those goals, I offer my experience and background to help guide the Town into the future.

• Mike Packer, incumbent. Party line: Republican. (No response.)