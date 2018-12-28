2018: A year of transition for Warren County

WARREN COUNTY | The events of 2018 in Warren County generated a number of dramatic headlines — both welcome and unwelcome — and other developments reflected merely incremental progress on one front or another.

A review of the articles and events offers a glimpse of how life in the southern Adirondacks unfolded in an era of transition for rural America.

× Expand Photo provided/Brendan Wiltse Photography U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer (D-New York) appealed to the federal Surface Transportation Board to prevent the Saratoga & North Creek Railway from storing unused rail cars in the Adirondack Park.

RAIL CARS

North Creek had perhaps the most consequential developments, as one of its major transportation lifelines — their train service via the Saratoga-North Creek Railway — abruptly discontinued its snow trains and ended all operations in spring.

Executives of the railway’s parent company blamed their financial troubles on the discontinuance of their months-long practice of storing unused rail cars on the Sanford rail line between North River and Tahawus— which was intended to earn the company millions of dollars and subsidize the railway’s steep financial losses on its passenger service.

Removal of the rail cars, prompted by objections of top state officials and an outcry from environmentalists, occurred a few months before the rail operation folded.

The hamlet of North Creek, however, continued to survive without the rail tourists, as committed and ambitious entrepreneurs stayed the course.

Photo provided People of all ages and abilities enjoy cross-country and Telemark skiing, both competitive and recreational — at the Gore Mountain Nordic Center, located at the North Creek Ski Bowl.

GORE UPGRADES

The vitality of North Creek has received a shot in the arm this year by the installation of 400 new snow guns and associated snowmaking equipment.

The mid-November debut of the Nordic Center at North Creek Ski Bowl also brought many new winter sports enthusiasts to Johnsburg.

Also, heavy snowfall in November prompted an early opening of Gore’s Mountain’s slopes. Also, construction has nearly concluded on a large two-level addition to the ski resort’s base lodge that doubles the size of the ski center’s Tannery Pub & Restaurant.

Another transition occurred earlier in 2018 when the Tri-County Nursing Home in Johnsburg was bought by Post-Acute Partners and renamed Elderwood at North Creek.

David J. Decker

DECKER ARREST

Regional agencies operating in Warren County experienced upheaval in 2018. The Lake George Watershed Coalition realigned its administration as the legal maneuvers stemming from the arrest and indictment of its former director, David Decker, continued drag on.

Decker faces charges of grand larceny, corrupting the government, tax fraud and falsifying business records. He has been accused of diverting state and federal funds to himself and to a shell contracting corporation he set up.

Decker, who has maintained his actions — which included depositing checks worth hundreds of thousands of dollars in his personal bank accounts — were justified, and that his accusers don’t understand the grant reimbursement process. He’s also facing state tax fraud charges for not claiming those deposits as income. Decker declined a plea deal this fall, and his trial is scheduled for January.

Also, the executive director of the Lake Champlain-Lake George Regional Planning Board resigned in June after the propriety of business loans issued by an economic development corporation the board operates were questioned. Some of the so-called businesses never got off the ground, others went bankrupt soon after the loans were granted and several of the loans were handed out to family members of the governing board — and these issues prompted a special audit by the state.

By October, however, the board reorganized under new leadership, and initiated action to pursue repayment of delinquent loans.

In Warrensburg, firefighters and other community volunteers continued to make progress on rehabilitating the former firehouse garage bays into a new community room to host gatherings and events. Also, the town highway department moved into the former Performance Custom Trailers building in the town Industrial Park.

This fall, the town launched their long-awaited project to extend sewer service up Horicon Avenue to Warren County ‘s Countryside Adult Home.

Photo by Thom Randall Thurman Supervisor Cynthia Hyde (left) and board member Gail Seaman simultaneously offer their views on a local issue during the town board’s Oct. 4 meeting.

THURMAN WOES

In Thurman, the town board — split into two opposing factions — spent more time arguing than conducting business.

One of the factions claimed the current administration of lack of transparency, financial mismanagement — charges strongly refuted by the town supervisor and her ally on the board.

The big development was the town government paying a short-term loan back late, weeks after having its bank accounts frozen.

The town leaders had found out mid-year that they didn’t obtain mandated prior approval from the state comptroller for the $313,000 loan that would have rolled over into long-term bond — which prompted the financial crisis.

A home-rule resolution by the state legislature would have made the transition easy, but the legislative body failed to take action. Despite all the angst, the town government dug up the money and continued to take care of business, albeit with some cuts to appropriations and a 2019 tax hike larger than expected.

The rancor on the board included a resolution passed by the majority of the board for the supervisor’s resignation, but she stayed in office.

The arguments at the town board meetings, however, erupted month after month — with some meetings lasting three hours or more with virtually nothing getting accomplished, and the crowd jeering or cheering for their favored board members.

In October, researchers from the University at Albany started work in restoring functionality to the innovative “white space” wireless broadband network — but all but less than a dozen households to the town-operated system remained on the system, as many subscribers had left the network and signed up with a satellite-based Internet provider due to the lack of maintenance of the white space network. Others opted to wait until a pending cable-based internet system from Slic Network Solutions is installed — someday.

× Expand Photo by Thom Randall Chester supervisor Craig Leggett takes a look Oct. 12 at the foundation of the Chester-Horicon Health Center, half of which has sunk up to seven inches over the past several years.

In Chester, the town’s health center, for years sinking into the ground at its southern end by as much as seven inches, was jacked up and given a solid foundation.

× Expand Photo by Christopher South Doris Wildermuth, Char Bivona and Rich Bergeron help stock shelves on the first day of the Pottersville Food Pantry, an extension of the North Country Ministry.

Other developments in town included a new food pantry opening in Pottersville.

The main development, however, was the pursuit of an economic development initiative, which featured several town meetings and a survey — the results are to be revealed in January.

× Expand Photo by Thom Randall Americade Vice President Christian Dutcher (foreground) discusses the future of the motorcycle rally’s hugely popular two-day ‘Block Party’ event with members of the Lake George Village Board at their July 23 meeting. Dutcher said he would consider moving the block party to Beach Road in upcoming years, considering the complaints heard about how it’s location this year on Canada St. caused traffic backups throughout the village.

In Lake George, the annual Americade motorcycle rally held its first-ever block party that was immensely successful, but caused substantial disruption of traffic. A decision was made in early fall to move it to Beach Road for 2019.

× Expand Photo by Jill Lobdell Members of the Lake George varsity basketball team start to celebrate after winning the NYSPHSAA Class C state championship for the third time in six years March 17 against Northstar Christian Academy, the team who beat them for the title last season.

But the big news in town came in early spring, when the Lake George High School boys basketball team won their third state Class C championship in six years, prompting a lot of pride regionally.

Meanwhile, the town of Lake George, with environmental groups as partners, continued to pursue its project to inventory private septic systems and have the deficient ones upgraded.