2019 Clinton County Fair to be last for Gillespie

× Expand Windsor Burkland Clinton County Fair Manager Glenn Gillespie is retiring after 20 years of service organizing the annual six-day event to keep it affordable, localized and rooted in the community’s agricultural history.

PLATTSBURGH | When 14-year-old Glenn Gillespie was selling tickets at his local fair, he didn’t foresee a future career organizing the event, but knew he wanted to do more.

Now, after serving as Clinton County Fair manager for the past 20 years, Gillespie is retiring, channeling his efforts into this year’s 71st-annual event to “go out with a bang.”

MEDIUM FOR CANCER

To kick everything off, Gillespie teamed with Cancer Society Community Development Manager Joan Sterling to bring in medium and intuitive counselor Nan O’Brien-Webb to do “something different for opening day” and to raise support for cancer. The show is Tuesday, July 16, at 7:30 p.m., and doors open at 6:30 p.m.

“I wanted to do something for cancer,” Gillespie said. “It touches all of our lives. We all have family or friends that came down with cancer.”

Audience members will have the opportunity to win a one-on-one session with O’Brien-Webb, who is doing the show for free, and all the proceeds from the event will go to the Cancer Society. This type of fundraiser is a first for the fair. Grandstand tickets are $12 and track tickets are $40 in advance, while grandstand tickets will be $30 and track tickets will be $50 at the door.

MUSIC FOR YOUTH

Country music artist and “The Voice” veteran Morgan Wallen headlines the next day, Wednesday, July 17 at 8 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m. Gillespie hopes booking Wallen, whose single “Whiskey Glasses” recently reached No. 1 on the country Billboard charts, will draw younger people into the audience.

“The last few years we have had older entertainers … I said, ‘This year it’s time for young people,’” Gillespie said. “I gotta do something for them before I go.”

Grandstand tickets are $30, track tickets are $25; more than 200 tickets have already been sold.

RIDING OUT THE REST

Thursday, July 18, is slated for the Dial Action Extreme Sports Show, which will feature stunt performers doing tricks on bikes, mountain bikes and motorcycles. Tickets are $10; the show opens doors at 7 p.m. and starts at 8 p.m.

Street Legal Truck Pull will take the spotlight Friday, July 19, at 4 p.m., and the Adirondack Tractor Pullers will follow them Saturday, July 20, at 3 p.m.

The fair will wrap up Sunday, July 21, with Demolition Derby shows at 1 and 7 p.m. Grandstand tickets are $7; pit tickets are $15 and give admittance to both shows.

There are numerous daily shows scattered throughout the grounds that are free with admission, including: Buffalo Barfield’s “Unherd-of-Entertainment”; Marvelous Mutts; hypnotist Micheal Blaine; Pipsqueak’s Party Time; Luau Logan’s Tropigal Review Show, McSweeney’s michigan eating contest, the North Country Talent Show and more.

LEAVING A LEGACY

Before taking the position, Gillespie worked as a correction officer for 30 years at Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora. Although transitioning careers was different, Gillespie found the communication skills he gained are essential for both. His favorite part of the job is seeing the end result of the fair and all the excited children.

“Just seeing all the kids’ faces light up when they come during the week, it’s incredible,” Gillespie said.

He said he is proud of all of the work he accomplished during his time as manager, including acting as the 2008 president of the New York State Agricultural Fair Association, participating in its annual conference, starting the Bluegrass Festival and having the Glenn Gillespie stage on the fairgrounds named after him three years ago.

“I was so proud when they did that (named the stage),” Gillespie said. “I will always be out there, from the ticket booth to the grandstand. Dead and gone, I’ll still be around.”

Gillespie is to be followed by Micheal Perrotte, former manager of Plattsburgh Airborne Speedway and racing veteran. Finding a replacement wasn’t an easy task because of all the demands of the job, but Gillespie said he believes Perrotte is a good fit and up for the task.

TICKETS, DONATIONS, VOLUNTEERS

The fairground staff is still seeking volunteers to help out and accepting canned-food donations opening day for the local food shelf at the front gate. Parking is free, and the fairgrounds are seeking booster clubs from local schools to assist with parking for $1,000 per day of service.

Tickets are currently on sale. General admission tickets are $4 Tuesday, $8 for the other days, and children under 12 get in for free every day. Mega passes are also available, which give buyers access to the whole carnival for one day, as well as season passes for the whole week. Season passes are $30, and mega passes are available at the fair office, online for $20 and at Market 32 for $19 with an AdvantEdge Card. For more information, call the fair office 518-561-7889 or go to ccfairny.com.