25 years to life for Gustavo Segundo-Clark

Man convicted of murdering grandmother sentenced

by

PLATTSBURGH | Gustavo Segundo-Clark, 25, was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison Tuesday after being found guilty of the six charges he was facing during his August trial.

Segundo-Clark was found guilty for the assault and then murder of his grandmother, Ginger Clark, 73, on Nov. 20, 2018.

He was also charged for third- and fourth-degree grand larceny for stealing Ginger’s credit card and car; possession of a weapon - a serrated knife used to stab her to death; and the tampering of evidence after washing the knife.

The sentencing took place the morning of Sept. 24, when Judge William Favreau gave Segundo-Clark the maximum sentence to each felony.

Segundo-Clark was represented by his defense attorney, Joseph Mucia. Clinton County District Attorney Andrew Wylie, the prosecution, was present as well.

Where Segundo-Clark will serve his 25 years to life sentence has yet to be determined.