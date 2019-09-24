25 years to life for Gustavo Segundo-Clark

× Expand Photo provided Gustavo Segundo-Clark was arrested Nov. 23, 2018, two days after the murder of his grandmother. He pleaded not guilty during the trial and was found guilty on all six charges. Photo provided

PLATTSBURGH | Gustavo Segundo-Clark, 25, was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison Tuesday after being found guilty of the six charges he was facing during his August trial.

Segundo-Clark was found guilty for the assault and then murder of his grandmother, Ginger Clark, 73, on Nov. 20, 2018.

He was also charged for third- and fourth-degree grand larceny for stealing Ginger’s credit card and car; possession of a weapon - a serrated knife used to stab her to death; and the tampering of evidence after washing the knife.

The sentencing took place the morning of Sept. 24, when Judge William Favreau gave Segundo-Clark the maximum sentence to each felony.

Segundo-Clark was represented by his defense attorney, Joseph Mucia. Clinton County District Attorney Andrew Wylie, the prosecution, was present as well.

Where Segundo-Clark will serve his 25 years to life sentence has yet to be determined.