4-H teen from Essex County takes third place in Horse Bowl

× Expand Lydia Visser, 14, poses with the portrait of a horse. A member of the Coyote Ridge 4-H Club, the teen just won third place in the national Horse Bowl competition in Louisville, Kentucky. Photo/Cornell Cooperative Extension

LEWIS/PORT HENRY | A local 4-Her has won national acclaim, taking third place in Horse Bowl Competition in Louisville, Kentucky.

Lydia Visser, 14, is a member of the Coyote Ridge Riders 4-H Club that meets in Port Henry.

According to Essex County 4-H Educator at Cornell Cooperative Extension Jessica Tyson, Lydia earned her trip to nationals by taking second place in state competition out of 38 competitors.

“This allowed her to qualify to compete at the Eastern National 4-H Horse Round-Up Competition held in Kentucky on Nov. 9,” Tyson said.

“Horse Bowl contests provide an opportunity for youth enrolled in 4-H horse projects to demonstrate their knowledge of equine related subject matter in a competitive setting, where attitudes of friendliness and fairness prevail.”

In Louisville, Lydia was one of 300 youth participants from over 20 states.

“Attending this trip helps youth build confidence, public speaking skills, teamwork, problem-solving, and it provides hands-on experience, all while sharing the same passion: horses.”

Lydia spent seven months studying every packet of Horse Bowl questions and every resource that questions are based on, Tyson said of Lydia’s effort.

“So much studying has been done that even her younger siblings have remembered Horse Bowl questions and can recite them off the tops of their head.”

The 14-year-old also worked hard to raise funds needed for the trip.

“Lydia’s dedication to this Horse Bowl competition has not gone unnoticed,” Tyson said.

“The whole county has been rooting for her and wishing her nothing but the best.

“Out of all the youth competing, Lydia came in third overall, and the New York State Horse Bowl Team came in third as well.

“This is amazing, as this is Lydia’s first year in the senior division for 4-H, youth ages 14 to 19. And in her first year she qualified to attend nationals and placed in the top five! That is amazing and goes to show how hard she has worked to earn that.”

Lydia Visser is the first youth from the Essex County to compete at the national level for horse events in more than 10 years.

“We are so extremely proud of Lydia and the amount of time and dedication she has put into preparing for this,” Tyson said.

Youth participating in local 4-H horse programs only need to have a love for horses, Tyson said.

“That is what is so wonderful about 4-H horse clubs here, you don’t have to own an equine friend in order to be a part of the horse program.”