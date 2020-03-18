44 tested; Clinton County COVID-19 update

× Expand Photo by Alina Walentowicz Erin-Streiff-Clinton-County-Health-Department Lg Erin Streiff from the Clinton County Health Department updates residents on local COVID-19 testing and "contact tracing" at a press conference on Weds. Mar. 18.

PLATTSBURGH | As Clinton County’s confirmed case of COVID-19 recovers in isolation at Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital (UVM-CVPH), the hospital and other community entities continue to address the impact of the virus throughout the county.

“Tracing” update; additional testing materials requested

Clinton County Health Department Director of Health Care Services Erin Streiff spoke to the county’s “contact tracing” efforts at a recent press event, saying anyone suspected of having had contact with the current case has already been notified.

As of Tues. Mar. 17, the hospital’s supply of tests for COVID-19 was counted in the seventies, with requests made to address the national shortage, according to Chief Nursing Officer Carrie Howard-Canning.

In spite of this, she said at the event that “we feel prepared and we have what we need.”

Only individuals in hospitalization and individuals working within the frontline healthcare sphere are being tested at this time, in order to prioritize available resources and continue limiting the spread of COVID-19 as effectively as possible.

Visitations at UVM-CVPH have been suspended and non-essential surgeries and procedures are canceled starting at 9pm on Weds. Mar. 18.

Screenings are still being conducted at hospital entrances for those who must enter or exit the facility.

Evolving economic impact; border travel

× Expand Photo by Alina Walentowicz Garry Douglas COVID-19 Garry Douglas, President, North Country Chamber of Commerce

As stock markets react and borders restrict access in an attempt to contain and lessen the spread of COVID-19, county leaders coordinate efforts to communicate available and evolving local response efforts.

On the local level, North Country Chamber of Commerce President Garry Douglas highlighted the number of necessary healthcare professionals in the North Country who commute from Canada.

He stressed that the borders are limited, not closed, calling the Champlain Border the “fourth busiest commercial crossing in the country” and emphasizing the need for supply workers such as truck drivers in addition to medical professionals.

A joint U.S.-Canadian statement on border crossing is expected within the next twenty-four to forty-eight hours.

Addressing childcare, food access

Photo by Alina Walentowicz Bernardi COVID-19 John Bernardi, CEO, United Way of the Adirondack Region

With students learning at home, United Way CEO John Bernardi discussed collaborative efforts involving various organizations throughout the county to address growing community needs, such as childcare and food insecurity resulting from COVID-19 impacts.

Bernardi said, “I am confident that we will be able to prevail and endure this crisis from a food perspective.”

Residents from Clinton, Essex or Franklin counties are asked to dial 2-1-1 for information and resources, rather than 9-1-1. The former number will direct callers to resources relating to: food and basic needs, family needs, public health, and mental health counseling.

“Prudence over panic” is what Bernardi asks of residents. “We need to follow responsible guidelines and be respectful of what neighbors need during this time.” ■