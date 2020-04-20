$6 million in airport relief

NORTHERN NEW YORK | With minimal travel taking place across the country, officials recently announced $9.1 billion in federal funding to bolster state airports as part of the Coronavirus, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, with $411 million going to New York State airports.

“The CARES Act provides funds to increase the federal share to 100% for the Airport Improvement Program and other grants already planned for fiscal year 2020,” reads a release from Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer, announcing the funding update.

Here’s the nearly $6-million breakdown for the North Country, recently announced by NY-21 Rep. Elise Stefanik (R):

Floyd Bennett Memorial Airport (GFL) $69,000

Lake Placid Airport (LKP) $30,000

Malone-Dufort Airport (MAL) $20,000

Massena International-Richards Field Airport (MSS) $69,000

Ogdensburg International Airport (OGS) $2,401,267

Piseco Airport (K09) $20,000

Plattsburgh International Airport (PBG) $2,028,646

Potsdam Municipal/Damon Field Airport (PTD) $69,000

Adirondack Regional Airport (SLK) $69,000

Saratoga County Airport (5B2) $69,000

Schroon Lake Airport (4B7) $1,000

Ticonderoga Municipal Airport (4B6) $20,000

Watertown International Airport (ART) $1,098,108

The emergency funds will be distributed by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

The largest awards in the North Country will go to the OGS and PBG facilities, allowing previously planned “safety and capacity projects” to continue.

“The recently passed CARES Act will be providing our North Country airports with relief to help keep them running during this challenging time,” said Stefanik. “I will continue to advocate for support for our airports, which make significant contributions to our local economies.”

“New Yorkers are already feeling the devastating economic impact of COVID-19, and this funding from the CARES Act is a promising step toward restoring business, tourism, and mobility,” Sen. Kristen Gillibrand (D) announced.

Funding distributions began in April and will be reimbursed based on ongoing calculations of COVID-19 impacts for each airport to determine if further funding will be needed.