62 city positions offered up for negotiation, layoffs

× Expand Photo by Alina Walentowicz Suggested City Staffing Cuts v1 Ward 2 Councilor Mike Kelly (D) claims around a $3-million budget deficit at City Hall on Fri., April 17; Mayor Read (D) looks on, donning a mask at a press event for the first time.

PLATTSBURGH | Included last-minute as “new business” during a recent meeting live-streamed on YouTube via Zoom, City of Plattsburgh Common Council voted to pass a 2020 budget adjustment resolution presented by its finance committee on Thurs., April 16 that listed a suggestion of 62 potential position cuts to specific departments, including:

City Clerk

Community Development

Mayor’s Office

Municipal Lighting Department (MLD)

Water Filtration Plant

Water Pollution Control Plant

Building Inspector

Finance

Plattsburgh Public Library

City Police

Public Works

Recreation Complex

“In order to lay people off, we have to abolish their positions,” said Ward 2 Councilor Mike Kelly (D), describing what he said was the finance and budget committee’s understanding of civil service rules. He called it “a formality”.

Savings through staffing cuts

The city is looking to ditch the costs of 35 union positions, ranging from hourly and part-time to salaried and full-time, based on “essential” and “non-essential” functions, with the potential for job-sharing.

As layoffs are defined differently than furloughs through civil service, any “temporarily” laid-off employees will not have access to insurance benefits and may not even have jobs to return to, if the common council doesn’t eventually vote to reinstate the positions as they were.

The first suggested round of 35 positions on the chopping block, according to the city’s finance committee—made up of Kelly, Mayor Read (D) and City Chamberlain Richard Marks—pertain to the library and recreation departments.

Councilors said closing both facilities for the remainder of the year could result in a combined estimated $1.5 million savings for the city in the face of a now $3-million budget deficit—whittled down from the $3.5 million figure the city previously reported during the ever-changing health and economic crises.

Rec center and library serve more than city

Both departments service North Country residents outside the city, even reaching seasonal tourists and college students. Workers for these departments have been paid to stay home since state regulations mandated non-essential closures back in March.

“What they need to do is figure out a way to preserve the functions of their departments,” said Read.

× Expand Photo by Alina Walentowicz Suggested City Staffing Cuts v2 Ward 1 Councilor Ira Barbell (D), Kelly and Mayor Read answered media questions following major staffing discussions that occurred at a recent city council meeting in response to budget changes resulting from what they said are COVID-19 pressures.

The city recreation complex—the Crete Memorial Civic Center, the Plattsburgh City Beach, the Plattsburgh City Marina and the City Recreation Center gym—endure continued cuts since the superintendent position was “abolished” in 2017.

Though the city’s budget includes a line for the Plattsburgh Public Library—a “central” library servicing the entire North Country region through the tri-county Clinton Essex Franklin Library System (CEFLS)—the city has no authority to determine how internal workforce decisions are made, both library and city staff have since said.

That responsibility remains in the hands of the library’s board, with the option to explore other avenues for cuts.

If position cuts occur, employees would retain priority status through civil service, meaning they would not need to be re-tested, said Ward 1 Councilor Ira Barbell (D).

Since the recent vote, the library’s liaison to the common council, Paul DeDominicis, has stepped down from his role as Ward 4 Councilor, notifying local press, “The way this city is run is broken. I disagree with so many things that I will not list them here. Some may criticize me for stepping down, however, I think that sometimes to do the right thing means to admit that you are not the right person for the job that needs to be done.”

More budget and staffing updates to come over the next few weeks.

Concerned parties can engage in civil discourse with the Common Council by submitting public comments to city government via the Mayor’s Administrative Assistant, Beth Carlin, at carlinb@cityofplattsburgh-ny.gov.