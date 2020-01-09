$9.4 million more pledged for Lake George’s new sewer plant

Stock photo Lake George While Lake George officials lauded Gov. Cuomo’s announcement of $9.4 million more towards the village’s sewer plant for protecting local citizens from burdensome tax increases, environmental leaders hailed the financial pledge for assuring that the additional grant would ensure that the lake would be protected from pollution emanating from the existing plant.

LAKE GEORGE | Gov. Cuomo’s office announced Jan. 5 that an additional $9.4 million in state grant money is earmarked for the village’s $24 million sewer plant now under construction — and local officials praised the financial commitment, noting it will prevent local taxes and sewer fees from increasing exponentially.

“This is tremendous,” Lake George Mayor Blais said Jan. 6. “This grant is extremely helpful in making the plant affordable.”

The new grant joins a total of $7.25 million previously pledged to the plant from various sources. With this latest grant, the state’s commitment totals $14.9 million.

Blais said that not only would local residents — many of whom have meager incomes — be protected from soaring taxation, but local businesses, particularly accommodations, would be able to stay competitive with their counterparts in other resort areas nationwide.

Owners of major Lake George hotels reported months ago that without additional grant funding, they would have to pay $50,000 to $90,000 more annually in local taxes — costs which would prompt a stiff increase in room rates.

Blais said the new grant should go a long way to prevent prices in Lake George from becoming out-of-reach of the village’s tourists and vacationers, whom he characterized as primarily middle-class.

“The governor has proven he values Lake George as a premier tourist attraction,” he said. “This will allow our businesses and our whole area to stay competitive with other destinations.”

MORE MONEY TO BE SOUGHT FOR SEWER PLANT

Town of Lake George Supervisor Dennis Dickinson also hailed Cuomo’s new financial pledge.

“We’re ecstatic about this grant,” he said, praising Blais for his years of lobbying for grant funding.

But Dickinson added that more grant funding needs to be pursued to keep the plant affordable for residents of the town’s Caldwell Sewer District, whose sewer fees were predicted to more than double.

Blais said he will be continuing his effort to secure an additional $100,000 annually for ten years from Warren County occupancy tax receipts to go toward the plant’s debt service.

Dickinson is chairman of the county’s occupancy tax committee, but he said this week he would be recusing himself from any decision made concerning such a commitment of $1 million in county bed tax receipts.

The new sewer plant is designed to produce effluent that contains far less nitrates and other pollutants that have for years been migrating downhill in groundwater, with some of it ending in Lake George.

The Lake George Association sponsored the research that showed that the existing plant, built many decades ago, was polluting the lake.

LGA Executive Director Walt Lender lauded the latest state grant.

“This is great news,” Lender said. We’re very thankful that Gov. Cuomo is making this commitment.”

In a prepared statement, FUND for Lake George Executive Director Eric Siy said the grant enables the single most important Lake George protection project in generations.

“Left unabated, pollution from the treatment plant and aging private septic systems poses serious threats to Lake George as a drinking water source for residents and visitors, and greatly increases the risk of harmful algal bloom that has wreaked havoc on the environment and economy of lakes across our state and beyond,” he said. “Gov. Cuomo’s leadership and New York State’s direct investment will help ensure we protect the legendary clarity and cleanliness of Lake George and the health of our regional economy for generations to come.” ■