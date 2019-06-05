A beer for the ages

× Tom Henry and Mike Stoddard celebrate the life of Mike’s brother Marc, who died in Vietnam but left a lasting memento.

PORT HENRY | Henry’s Garage, a monolithic icon in the heart of Port Henry whose cubicle facade vaguely resembles the set of the old Hollywood Squares game show, began life 108 years ago with a split personality.

The Henry family was not entirely sure about the future of the automobile, which in some circles at that point was considered to be a largely impractical novelty. But, unlike the naysayers, they could conceive of a day when the horses and carriages they sold were supplanted by mechanical wizardry.

So they hedged. On the ground floor of their new building they built stables. But upstairs they also sold the Ford Model T, along with gas, tires and the signature black paint.

‘WHAT BEER CAN?’

In seeking to have the garage, which now is home to the Port Henry Fire Department, placed on the Historic Register several years ago, Tom Henry hosted a gathering of history officials who got together for a tour to determine the building’s significance. As the entourage was preparing to do give the building a thorough assessment, Henry’s cousin Debbie turned to him and said, “Tommy, do you think that beer can is still up there?

Tom looked at Debbie and said, “What beer can?”

At the age of 14, Debbie had heard from her mother a heart-wrenching but improbable tale of a young man, Marc Stoddard of Mineville, who had gone off to fight in Vietnam in the late ’60s. Legend had it that he visited the garage where he had worked, along with a couple of friends, to say goodbye prior to his deployment. It was quitting time, and an impromptu party ensued, with a mechanic passing out celebratory beers. Stoddard took his, but didn’t open it. Instead, the story went, he secreted it away somewhere in the garage with the promise, “I’ll drink it when I come home.”

But Stoddard did not come home. He was killed fighting for his country in Vietnam in April 1969, two months after his arrival — one of five from the community who lost their lives.

‘BOTH PATHS CAME TOGETHER’

The young man was not forgotten, but the story of the beer can was. As the decades went by, most anyone that might have had first-hand knowledge of what had happened in the garage that night in late 1968 died.

But Henry’s Garage and the history it represented remained a topic of interest, as the fire department looked for a more suitable location, and the town talked about what would happen to the historic site once the company moved out.

Along with Tom Henry, Port Henry Fire Chief Jim Hughes had an interest in the old Henry’s Garage building.

“I’m always sniffing out money to preserve the building,” Hughes said. “I’m on that path and Tom’s on the family path and both paths came together.”

Both had an interest in seeing the building placed on the historic register, so they were there that day in 2016 to go over the building with the architectural historians when Debbie casually mentioned the story she had heard more than 40 years prior.

Naturally, it generated considerable interest, but historians are trained to be suspicious of stories that seem too good to be true. As the team made its way from the top story down, no beer can was forthcoming. Then, on the ground floor, Debbie trained her beam on an overhead girder, just as another flashlight beam joined it.

“They just kind of came together at the same time,” Tom said.

The cavernous building that had been filled with chatter went dead silent.

‘WHEN I COME HOME’

“In 30 years here, I never looked up,” Hughes said.

There on a girder was a dingy white can with gold and red trim and the script, “Schaefer Beer.”

A documentary, “When I Come Home,” was born of that moment and the cheers that erupted after the stunned silence. The film, produced by an all-volunteer company including Tom Henry, Bill Killon and Amy Henry, has been screened throughout the region this year and was broadcast on Mountain Lake PBS over the Memorial Day Weekend. It is available for download at Vimeo.

In late May, the Henry family hosted a gathering for those who were involved in the film and had a connection to the story.

Marc’s brother Mike said the can represents not closure, but a vivid understanding of the sacrifice.

“It brings his memory back and shows that people still care,” he said.

The story is filled with remarkable footnotes and subplots that were almost never told. Because when the fire company obtained the building in 1971, where the beer can has now resided for more than half a century, a cleaning crew went through and gave it a good scrub and new paint. A member of the crew that day noticed an oddity — a beer can where a beer can had no business being.

He started to throw it in the trash, but thought better of it and brought it to the attention of the man in charge of the crew, who just happened to be one of Mineville’s greatest military heroes, Medal of Honor winner Raymond “Buzz” Wright.

Wright knew the story.

“He said, ‘No one should touch that can,’” Henry said. “Anyone else would have swept it off the beam.”