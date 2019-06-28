A boat only a mother could love

× Dale Henry with a replica of a boat that has spent more than 200 years on the bottom of Lake George.

PORT HENRY | During the portion of the French and Indian War that was fought in the mid-1700s, it is arguable that the British sank more of their own boats than the French did. They meant to do it.

In 1758, a British expedition that began at the southern end of Lake George suffered an ignominious defeat at the hands of the French at what became known as Fort Ticonderoga at the southern end of Lake Champlain. Beaten but not defeated, the British limped back south, believing that things would be different the following year.

Their more immediate problem was how to keep more than 250 troop-transport boats — oversized, flat-bottomed rowboats upward of 30 feet in length known as bateaux — from being captured by the French.

The answer was to weigh them down with rocks until they sank in relatively shallow water, to be sealed over by ice in the winter and recovered the following spring.

107 FEET

One of the boats to be sunk was not a bateaux at all, but an ungainly craft that would give a bathtub a bad name, and went by the brutal but accurate name of the Radeau Land Tortoise. The boat never saw action and was never completely finished, Not designed for speed or maneuverability, the Land Tortoise was basically a floating artillery battery from which the British could fire cannon at French ships.

An off-kilter, seven-sided affair, it would find no place in Naval poetry. It wasn’t even good at sinking. As sailors tried to fill it with rocks it got away from them and glugged to bottom in an unintendedly deep 107 feet of water, well beyond the possible depth of recovery.

And there it sat (and sits) undetected by the French or anyone else for another 232 years until it was discovered by a group that became known as Bateaux Below Inc.

The wreck, designated by the Smithsonian as the oldest intact warship in America, is a popular destination among divers, but even landlubbers will have a chance to see what the Land Tortoise looked like, thanks to a painstaking reproduction crafted by boat builder Dale Henry. The work was commissioned by the Lake George Battlefield Park Alliance, which is planning to open a new visitors center for which the Land Tortoise will be a featured attraction.

‘ISN’T SQUARE’

Henry, noted for his work on a full-sized replica of Benedict Arnold’s gunboat Philadelphia, said he was aided in his work by exacting measurements of the Land Tortoise that were gathered underwater. But when he began his work, he noticed something curious — the two sides of the boat didn’t match.

“This thing isn’t square,” he said. “The port side doesn’t match the starboard side.”

So if the Land Tortoise lacked crisp, nautical lines, this was part of the problem. Instead of being rectangular, the boat was a trapezoid, perhaps because of a lack of teamwork.

“The only thing I could figure was that the people who built the port side and the people who built the starboard side didn’t like each other,” he said.

So too was the basic construction different.

“The Philadelphia was built by boat builders, the Land Tortoise was built by carpenters,” Henry said. “This thing is such a barge.”

Henry was as exacting as he could be on the model, building the lower part of the boat out of oak and the upper out of pine, same as the original. He even hunted down L-shaped sticks that he fashioned into ribs, just as the original boat builders would have done using larger stock.

Henry said he became interested in boats at a young age and began working in marinas and learning the craft from master builders. In time, this vocation began to mesh with a growing interest in history.

“Where I grew up (on southern Lake Champlain), every 20 miles there was a fort,” he said. “It had never dawned on me that the area was unique in that way.”

It’s quite conceivable there was more care taken in building the model than the original. Henry said the builders used a softer part of the tree known as sapwood that indicated they did not expect the warship to last more than a few years. It’s also possible that it was built not just out of need, but as busy work for idle hands.

“My guess is that they wanted to keep the soldiers occupied,” Henry said.