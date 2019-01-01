A call from the Hall

× Fred Raymon and his wife Sylvia at their Ticonderoga home. Photo by Tim Rowland

TICONDEROGA | When Fred Raymon first got the phone call, he hung up.

“I thought it was a crank call,” he said.

The phone rang again.

This time, before he could hang up, Raymon heard the caller speak three quick words: “Louis White, Massena.”

“I was taken aback,” Raymon said. “I didn’t know anyone remembered.”

On the phone was boyhood friend Joe McCarthy who wanted to know if he could submit Raymon’s name for induction into the first class of the Ogdensburg/St. Mary’s Academy Sports Hall of Fame.

“Fred Raymon is just a tremendous human being, and the best high school athlete I have ever seen,” McCarthy said at the November induction ceremony.

McCarthy had remembered Louis White was involved in a key play when St. Mary’s ended a lengthy Massena winning streak in the 1950s. He also remembered Raymon, who played halfback and linebacker on the football team, as having the nickname of the Franklin Street Flash (which Raymon doesn’t recall).

Living in Ticonderoga today, Raymon is remembered as a long-time teacher, but perhaps not as star athlete in the 1950s in St. Lawrence County. He was a four-year star in baseball, basketball and football, and the recipient on back-to-back years of the Ogdensburg Journal MVP award.

It was an unlikely success story.

When he was little, Raymond was crawling up in a counter trying to reach some graham crackers when he fell into the tub of a washing machine, the type that wrung wet clothes through a couple of rollers. Flailing to get out, he activated the wringer which pulled his arm through the rollers.

It took six months, but the Montreal Children’s Hospital was able to save his crushed arm. To strengthen it, Raymon’s dad installed a chin-up bar in a doorway of their home; Raymon started doing chin-ups and scarcely stopped. It was a determination that would mark his athletic career.

After graduation, he won a football scholarship to Holy Cross, but before he played his first game he stepped in a hole on the practice field and injured his knee. Holy Cross was not interested in waiting for the injury to heal, and Raymon lost his scholarship.

Raymon figured that was it for athletics and for college, and he resigned himself to getting a job at the state hospital where he had worked summers. But the St. Mary’s principal, the Rev. Joseph Degen, took Raymon to interview at Potsdam State, which happened to have a soccer team in need of talent.

“I didn’t have any soccer skills, I was a hard-nosed football freak,” he said.

Nevertheless, he suited up and, though he had never so much as watched a soccer game in his life, took the field.

“The first game I ever saw was the one I played in,” he said.

As a natural athlete, it scarcely mattered. Two years later, he became Potsdam State’s first All-American athlete in any sport. He was inducted to the Potsdam State Hall of fame in 1981.

Raymon said he’d been gone a long time when he returned to Ogdensburg to accept the high school award, and it was good to reconnect with old friends and sports colleagues.

While there, he returned to his boyhood home and knocked on the door. The owner was gracious and interested in Raymon’s story. They walked through the house to a certain doorway — and there in the casing were the marks from the old chin-up bar that had begun Raymon’s athletic career all those years ago.